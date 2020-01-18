PICTURE GALLERY: See Brian McDaid's Picture Gallery from Donegal Motor Club celebration in Cranford

Contact
Donegal Motor Club is celebrating it’s 50th Anniversary and to mark the event the club hosted an evening at Logues of Cranford on Saturday.
The club was formed in 1970 in the old Milford Hotel and the first ever event then run out of Logues.
See Brian McDaid's Picture Slide Show from the event
