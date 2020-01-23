PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Naomh Columba hold their annual underage presentation night

Contact
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Caption: Galaxy Cosmic & coaches: Back: Holly Bonner, Erin McLaughlin, Molly McMonagle, Clodagh Harkin , Kayda Noonan & Tegan O'Neill. Front: Carol Logue, Éabha McGee, Molly McGee & Clodagh McGonagle
TG4 will broadcast Vóta 2020 at 7pm tonight when results of the first opinion poll in Donegal will be analysed and discussed
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.