WATCH: Slide show from Donegal Sports Star Awards in Mount Errigal Hotel

Contact
See our social pics from Donegal Sports Star awards with Geraldine Diver and Declan Kerr
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Derry City and Strabane District Council Mayor, Michaela Boyle and Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr. Nicholas Crossan pictured at the launch of the Strabane and Lifford Environmental Project
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.