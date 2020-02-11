PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Letterkenny Gaels hold their annual dinner dance

Contact
On Saturday evening Letterkenny Gaels GAA held their Annual Club Dinner Dance in the Brunswick room in the Arena 7.
Bairbre Cahill, Club Gaeilge and Cultural Officer, was the MC on the night and opened proceedings with a review of a very successful year both on and off the field. Martin Orr and the Honky Tonk Hero’s provided the entertainment.
Thanks to Clare and Enda Nicholls, the staff of Arena 7, the Honky Tonk Hero’s and to everyone who attended and made this a very successful dinner dance.
The award winners on the night were
Appreciation awards
Camogie: Yvonne Úi Baoil.
Hurling: Roisin Kerr
Ladies Football: Michael O’Connor
Underage Football: John McGilloway
Scór: Brian Sweeney
Special Appreciation Award: Eunan Quinn.
Minor Footballer of the Year: Ronan Frain.
U-21 Footballer of the Year: Brian Diver.
Reserve Footballer of the Year: Nicky McGarrigle.
Senior Footballer of the Year: Sean McDonagh.
Club Person of the Year: Brian Sweeney.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
John, Alicea and Caitlin Logue with their prizes alongside store directors at Specsavers Letterkenny
Victorious #Donegal #GE2020 Fianna Fáil candidate Charlie McConalogue not ruling out coalition with Sinn Fein
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.