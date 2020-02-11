PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Letterkenny Gaels hold their annual dinner dance

On Saturday evening Letterkenny Gaels GAA held their Annual Club Dinner Dance in the Brunswick room in the Arena 7.

Bairbre Cahill, Club Gaeilge and Cultural Officer, was the MC on the night and opened proceedings with a review of a very successful year both on and off the field. Martin Orr and the Honky Tonk Hero’s provided the entertainment.

Thanks to Clare and Enda Nicholls, the staff of Arena 7, the Honky Tonk Hero’s and to everyone who attended and made this a very successful dinner dance.

The award winners on the night were

Appreciation awards

Camogie: Yvonne Úi Baoil.

Hurling: Roisin Kerr

Ladies Football: Michael O’Connor

Underage Football: John McGilloway

Scór: Brian Sweeney

Special Appreciation Award: Eunan Quinn.

Minor Footballer of the Year: Ronan Frain.

U-21 Footballer of the Year: Brian Diver.

Reserve Footballer of the Year: Nicky McGarrigle.

Senior Footballer of the Year: Sean McDonagh.

Club Person of the Year: Brian Sweeney.