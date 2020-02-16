WATCH: Eoghain McGinley and Teresa Doherty winners in Glenmore 10 miler at Finn Valley

Contact
Letterkenny AC's Eoghain McGinley was first male home in the annual Glenmore 10 mile race hosted by Finn Valley today.
In blustery conditions as Storm Dennis tracked north, Teresa Doherty of Finn Valley continued her great recent form by being first lady home.
See Picture gallery from event by Thomas Gallagher
Thomas Clyne, second from left who played on behalf of his dad, tom Clyne, accepting a cheque for €38,000 won on Saturday night on Winning Streak
