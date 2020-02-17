PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Week 3 Report from Deanes Equestrian Centre, Winter /Spring Showjumping League 2020

Contact
Despite the wind and rain a few brave souls ventured out and about to jump in the Winter Show Jumping League at Deane’s Equestrian Center and a good day was had by all.
Aine Murphy on Truffles, Katie Diver on Spirit and Colleen McGlynn on Tango got the day off to a great start with everybody picking up clear rounds in the Starter Stakes. Hollie Bradley flew around the course on Uisce and picked up a clear round rosette in the 50cm Class. The 60cm Class saw three riders pick up clear round rosettes they went to Jo Langley, Clodagh Breslin and Carla de Burgo.
Sean McMenamin on Lacey jumped a fantastic round in the 70 cm Class and he was joined with Hollie Bradley, Danielle Green, Laura Diver, Lucy Stewart and Sophie Bonner on Dawn all picking up clear rounds.
There were only two clear rounds in the 80cm Class and they went to Laura Diver and Brenda Burke who both flew around the course. The 90cm Class and 1m Class had Marie Molloy and Cyndi Graham jump two lovely rounds despite the hail and wind beating down. Well done to everyone who turned up on the day and braved the weather.
The Winter League runs for 4 more weeks with the Final taking place on the 15th of March. The same Horse and Rider must compete in 3 days (changed from 4 to 3 days due to cancelling one sunday) plus the Final Day to be eligible for prizes. For more details contact Deane’s Equestrian Center on (074)9737160 or check our Facebook page Deanes Farm.
Clear rounds:
Starter Stakes
Aine Murphy, Barnes, Truffles
Katie Diver, Lough Eske, Spirit
Colleen McGlynn, Donegal, Tango
40cms
Lauren Walker, Spamount, Meenarilagh
50cms
Dominika Czibla, Mountcharles, Biscuit
Chloe McCloskey, Carrick, Tango
Hollie Bradley, Inver, Uisce
60cms
Clodagh Breslin, Glenties, Shanbo
Carla De Burgo, Bridgetown, Tilly
Joanna Langley, Dublin, Rodney
70cms
Hollie Bradley, Inver, Breezy
Sean McMenamin, Castlederg, Lacey
Laura Diver, Lough Eske, Chance
Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo
Danielle Greene, Laghey, Penny
Sophie Bonner, Dungloe, Blue
80cms
Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie
Laura Diver, Lough eske, Chance
90cms
Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody
Brenda Burke, Frosses, Bonnie
Charlie Vial, Drumanoo, Buddy
1m
Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody
Cyndi Graham, St.John’s Pt, Katie
