Watch: In case you missed it, who is Finn Harps' new striker Cameron Saul?

One of Finn Harps' newest signings is attacker Cameron Saul.
He has been named on the bench for Harps' two games to date, against Sligo Rovers and Derry City.
Harps are due to play Shelbourne tomorrow, subject to a pitch inspection, and he could well figure. Finn Harps TV have produced a short video in which Saul outlines his playing career to date.
