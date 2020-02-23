Watch: Wonder goals from the new striker now on Finn Harps' books

Contact
Has Ollie Horgan landed the player who could be the hero for Finn Harps in terms of goals this season?
TWenty-four year-old London born Cameron Saul has arrived at the Donegal club with a decent record of scoring goals.
Indeed, some of his most spectacular efforts can be seen in this video. If this is anything to go by, Harps could be onto a winner.
The video compilation shows some highlights from his college soccer days and then in the National Premier Soccer League with with Asheville City. His last club before coming to Harps was Greenville Triumph, who played in the United States' USL League One.
