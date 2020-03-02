PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Deanes Equestrian Centre, Winter /Spring Showjumping League 2020 - Week 5

Once again our luck held out as the wind and rain from Storm Jorge died away for Week 5 of the Winter Show Jumping League at Deane’s Equestrian Centre last Sunday and thankfully there was even a little bit of sunshine. Riders travelled from far and wide to give their horses a spin on the course and there was even some exciting jumping.

The usual suspects in the Starter Stakes all collected clear round rosettes with a great round from Colleen McGlynn on Tango. In the 40cm Class nearly all riders came home with clear round rosettes, Dearbhla Molloy on Shanbo was in her first competition and was delighted to finish with a rosette.

The 50cm Class saw only 2 riders come home with clear round rosettes and they went to Heather McCole on Buck and Hollie Bradley on Uisce both jumping lovely rounds. There was only one clear in the 60cm Class and that was Heather McCole who took home her second clear round rosette of the day.

The 70cm Class had plenty of challengers but in the end there were only 4 clears, Dominika Czibla on Blue jumped a super round and Laura Diver on her pony Chance had a great round picking up a well deserved clear round rosette. Gemma Baird was back in action on her horse Jasper who was eager to show off after his break they picked up a few unlucky faults along the way.

The 80cm Class also had plenty of challengers for the rosettes, Gemma Baird and Jasper made up for mistakes in the earlier round and jumped clear taking the cobwebs from the roof as they went around. Ruth Stack on Robert, Charlie Vial on Buddy and Shauna Lafferty on her new horse Lady were all in the rosettes. Brenda Burke on Bonnie was unlucky to pick up 4 faults at the first fence.

The 90cm Class saw Stephen Green on Indian Puzzle and his daughter Leah Green on Star of the Rosses pick up clear round rosettes for their great rounds. Charlie Vial on Buddy and Shauna Lafferty on Lady picked up their second clear rosette for the day. The 1m Class had Marie Molloy on Melody complete her double a she jumped a lovely round, not to be out done Stephen and Leah Green also completed the double with two great rounds on their horses.

Well done to all our riders and see you again next week.

The Winter League runs for 2 more weeks with the Final taking place on the 15th of March. The same Horse and Rider must compete in 3 days (changed from 4 to 3 days due to cancelling one Sunday) plus the Final Day to be eligible for prizes. For more details contact Deane’s Equestrian Center on (074)9737160 or check our Facebook page Deanes Farm.



Clear rounds:

Starter Stakes

Aine Murphy, Barnes, Truffles

Katie Diver, Lough Eske, Spirit

Colleen McGlynn, Donegal, Tango

Shauna Mcole, Narin, Beauty



40cms

Dearbhla Molloy, Kilcar, Shanbo

Shauna McCole, Narin, Beauty

Brendan Breslin, Meenaneary, George

Oisin Boyle, Bruckless, Spirit

Dean Burgess, Bruckless, Truffles



50cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Uisce

Heather McCole, Narin, Buck



60cms

Heather McCole, Narin, Buck



70cms

Hollie Bradley, Inver, Breezy

Sean McMenamin, Castlederg, Lacey

Dominika Czibla, Donegal, Blue

Laura Diver, Lough Eske, Chance



80cms

Lucy Stewart, Mountcharles, Dedo

Shauna Lafferty, Inver, Lady

Ruth Stack, Letterbarrow, Robert

Charlie Vial, Killybegs, Buddy

Ally McClay, Laghey, Freya

Laura Diver, Lough Eske, Chance

Gemma Baird, Grange, Jasper



90cms

Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody

Charlie Vial, Drumanoo, Buddy

Shauna Lafferty, Inver, Lady

Stephen Green, Dungloe, Indian Puzzle

Leah Green, Dungloe, Star of the Rosses

Amy Gardner, Laghey, Ruby



1m

Marie Molloy, Narin, Melody

Stephen Green, Dungloe, Indian Puzzle

Leah Green, Dungloe, Star of the Rosses