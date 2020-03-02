PICTURE SLIDE SHOW: Letterkenny Community Games Swimming finals

Contact
See our Slide Show of competitors who competed at the area Swimming finals at the Aura Centre.
A special word of thanks to the co-ordinator Viona Coyle and the Swilly Seals Club for running the competition.
Thanks also to the Games committee members who officiated.
First and second winners will now go foward to the county finals in Letterkenny on the 26th April.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Pictured with Emer Barry, programme executive with SEAI, was from left: Petra Bodnar, Csenge Bodnár, and Seana McGarry Picture: Keith Arkins
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.