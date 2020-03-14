WATCH: 'Superb from Liam Delap!' - Donegal delight as Man City youngsters romp to cup glory

Contact
For the second year on the bounce Manchester City clinched the U-18 Premier League Cup during the week with a 6-0 win over Stoke City at the Manchester Academy Stadium.
And there was Donegal interest in the victory with Liam Delap scoring one and winning a penalty for another as City romped to glory.
Delap is a son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap and is a member of the well known Delap family in Letterkenny.
Rory's uncles Paddy, Brendan and Anthony have been watching with pride as Liam continues to catch the eye with City's youngsters.
You can watch highlights of the cup final here.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.