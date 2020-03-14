WATCH: 'Superb from Liam Delap!' - Donegal delight as Man City youngsters romp to cup glory

For the second year on the bounce Manchester City clinched the U-18 Premier League Cup during the week with a 6-0 win over Stoke City at the Manchester Academy Stadium.

And there was Donegal interest in the victory with Liam Delap scoring one and winning a penalty for another as City romped to glory.

Delap is a son of former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap and is a member of the well known Delap family in Letterkenny.

Rory's uncles Paddy, Brendan and Anthony have been watching with pride as Liam continues to catch the eye with City's youngsters.

You can watch highlights of the cup final here.