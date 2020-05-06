Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal soccer enthusiasts log on with thousands worldwide for homeskills programme

FAI initiative has reached many parts of the world - including Sri Lanka

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal soccer enthusiasts are among the 300,000 people worldwide who have been tuning into the FAI Homeskills online programme.

Created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, FAI Homeskills gives expert online coaching to boys and girls of all ages in a healthy and fun environment.

Each day, countless videos are sent to the FAI Grassroots social media channels, with one child winning an FAI Goody Bag at the end of each day.

Former Ireland striker and current FAI Deputy Interim CEO Niall Quinn says he has been blown away with the reaction so far.

“When FAI Homeskills began on our new FAI Grassroots social media channels, we could only have dreamed it would become this popular”, said Niall.

“While the schools remain closed until the Autumn, we are delighted to give the children a chance to get outside, and improve their skills.

“I see the videos being sent in each day, and am blown away by the creativity of the children involved. We are constantly seeing new families become involved each day, and it’s great to see.

“We’ve gone global as well, with videos sent from Britain, and as far away as India and Sri Lanka”.

So far, Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw, Ireland coach Keith Andrews, Ireland Under-18 Head Coach Andy Reid and international players Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan and Jamie Finn have joined FAI Development Officers Pearl Slattery and Marc Kenny in delivering the videos.

FAI Homeskills goes live every weekday morning from 11am. You can watch the videos on the FAI Grassroots channels, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie