Donegal soccer enthusiasts log on with thousands worldwide for homeskills programme

Donegal soccer enthusiasts are among the 300,000 people worldwide who have been tuning into the FAI Homeskills online programme.

Created in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, FAI Homeskills gives expert online coaching to boys and girls of all ages in a healthy and fun environment.

Each day, countless videos are sent to the FAI Grassroots social media channels, with one child winning an FAI Goody Bag at the end of each day.

Former Ireland striker and current FAI Deputy Interim CEO Niall Quinn says he has been blown away with the reaction so far.

“When FAI Homeskills began on our new FAI Grassroots social media channels, we could only have dreamed it would become this popular”, said Niall.

“While the schools remain closed until the Autumn, we are delighted to give the children a chance to get outside, and improve their skills.

“I see the videos being sent in each day, and am blown away by the creativity of the children involved. We are constantly seeing new families become involved each day, and it’s great to see.

“We’ve gone global as well, with videos sent from Britain, and as far away as India and Sri Lanka”.

So far, Ireland WNT manager Vera Pauw, Ireland coach Keith Andrews, Ireland Under-18 Head Coach Andy Reid and international players Ruesha Littlejohn, Leanne Kiernan and Jamie Finn have joined FAI Development Officers Pearl Slattery and Marc Kenny in delivering the videos.

FAI Homeskills goes live every weekday morning from 11am. You can watch the videos on the FAI Grassroots channels, on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.