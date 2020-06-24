Donegal public rally behind soccer club as special fund target already hits 50% mark

At least 360 people have made a donation to the Finn Harps “Bring Football Back to Finn Park” appeal, with more than €15,000 already raised.

The club has been delighted with the response and all the indications are that Airtricity League soccer will return this autumn.

Last week, the club issued an appeal - in a bid to raise €30,000 - for urgent ground upgrading works in order to comply with Covid-19 guidelines.

It is expected to acquire "Bray Wanderers-style" portacabin facilties for visiting teams to use as changing rooms.

Currently the Finn Park clubhouse is just too small to accommodate two teams while observing strict Covid-19 guidelines.

In a statement this evening the club said: "Since the launch of the Finn Harps GoFundMe to improve facilities at Finn Park to allow football to come home as soon as it resumes, the donations have been flying in and we’re already more than halfway to our €30k target."

"Club volunteers have put together this video reminding everyone just what is at stake. We’d like to thank Nigel Hegarty, Ben Reuven and Clare McCahill for their work on this and also local band Without Willow for their kind permission to use their beautiful music. We ask all Harps fans to help us get it shared far and wide to get our message to the people!

Finn Harps director Ivan Harvey is delighted with the response so far.

“It has been brilliant to see people getting behind the club and our efforts to bring football home to Finn Park. Fans from clubs around the league as well as our own have donated and we’re very grateful to them all. We have made a great start but need to keep up the momentum to ensure that when football resumes, we’re able to play at home from day one," he said.

As an added incentive any donations of €50 or more will have the donor entered into the club’s 500 club draw for the corresponding period and have a chance to win with a weekly prize fund of €500.

All donors of any amount will be entered into a draw for a 2020 club jersey signed by the current squad and a pair of tickets for the next Republic of Ireland home match at which spectators are allowed.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Harps first game back at Finn Park will probably be in August.

Details of the resumption of the league will be ratified in the coming days.