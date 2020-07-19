Contact

WATCH: Realt na Mara, Bundoran hold very successful fund-raising Golf Classic


Reporter:

Peter Campbell

Realt na Mara GFC held their annual golf Classic on Friday last.Congratulations to Michael McLoone Darren McGuinness Rory O Neill and Philip McLoone who took the main honours on the day.
The other main prize winners were 2nd Sorcha Begley, Josephine McGurran, Bernie Gillespie, Rebecca Moore. 3rd Brian James McEniff, Troy Beattie, Billy Gavigan, Brian Mac Carthaigh; 4th John Meade, Donna Meade, Mark Rushe, Gerry McMahon. 5th Seamus Duffy, Darragh Crawford, Mark Crawford, John Duffy. 6th Micheal McCaughey, Niall Carr, Cian McEniff, Timmy Govorov. 7th Mark Boyle, Brian McIntyre, Peter McIntyre, Jack McKelvey. 8th Maurice McLaughlin, James O Donnell, Stephen McLaughlin, Mark McHugh
Nearest to the 6th Pin Sean Flanagan.
Nearest to the 16th Pin Eamon Stack.
Realt na Mara would like to say a huge thankyou to the main Sponsor on the day BMG Hardware and also all the other Sponsors Cosgroves Supervalu, The Great Northern Hotel , The Olympic Amusements, Travers Holiday Park, MCM Brands, Conor McEniff, Kernans Spar, Centra Ballyshannon, Cllr Michael McMahon, Cllr Michael Naughton, Cllr Barry O Neill, McDevitt & McGlynn Accountants, American House, Frizells Craft Butchers, Cormac McGurran Construction, O'Reilly Sports, McGarrigles Restaurant, Bobby Fallon, Allingham Arms Hotel, AIB Ballyshannon, Mill Park Hotel, McDonnell Meats Belleek, Aodh Ruadh GFC, Blown Away Hair Salon, North West Floors and Furniture. Finally they would also like to thank their fantastic hosts Bundoran Golf Club and their members for the use of their wonderful facilities.

