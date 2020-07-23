WATCH: Donegal Ladies Championships weekend previews with pics from Naomh Conaill v Buncrana

The Donegal Ladies adult championships continue this weekend with games in all grades from senior to junior B.

All games are for 10.30am throw in on Sunday 26th July

Senior Championship

Buncrana v Termon 10.30am @ Buncrana Gaa Grounds

Moville v Glenfin 10.30am @ Moville GAA Grounds*

Intermediate Championship

Green Group

Gaoth Dobhair v Milford 10.30am @ Gaoth Dobhair GAA Grounds

Naomh Muire v St. Eunans 10.30am @ Naomh Muire GAA Grounds*

Yellow Group

Four Masters v Aodh Ruadh 10.30am @ Four Masters GAA Grounds

St. Nauls v Fanad 10.30am @ St.Nauls GAA Grounds

Carndonagh v Ardara 10.30am @ Carndonagh GAA Grounds

Junior A Championship

Dungloe v Naomh Columba 10.30am @ Dungloe GAA Grounds

Na Dunaibh v Robert Emmetts 10.30am @ Na Dunaibh GAA Grounds

Killybegs v Glenswilly 10.30am @ Killybegs GAA Grounds*

Junior B Championship

Green Group

Burt v Malin 10.30am @ Burt GAA Grounds

Yellow Group

MacCumhaills v Kilcar 10.30am @ MacCumhaills GAA Grounds*

N. Padraig Muff v Urris 10.30am @ Naomh Padraig GAA Grounds



TIES OF THE ROUND

Moville vs Glenfin: Two stalwarts of the Donegal LGFA Senior Championship are set to meet again, Moville and Glenfin played out a ding dong battle in last year’s group stages with Moville coming away winners in the end. It was not enough to see them into the county final but it certainly proved at home Moville are still one of the toughest teams to beat.

This will be Glenfin’s first outing under new management and with Yvonne Bonner, Katy Herron and Karen Guthrie all back from Oz exploits they will be hoping to lay down a marker as to their intentions of winning another Championship.

Moville performed brilliantly last week against Termon and although not reflected on the score board come full time they have an extremely mobile and capable forward line with Niamh McLaughlin and Niamh Hegarty providing the spark. It’s a hard one to call but given the added fire power Bonner brings to Glenfin they may just edge it.

Prediction: Glenfin



Naomh Muire v St. Eunans: Naomh Muire newly into the intermediate championship after their run to the Ulster Junior final last year, showed us they are more than capable of playing at this level as they put Milford to the pin of their collar only to be beaten at sudden death frees after extra-time.

St. Eunans will be a strong test for any team, a lot of work has gone into St.Eunans LGFA of late and they are beginning to see a resurgence as underage players are coming through to the clubs senior team.

St. Eunans will however rely on the experience of former Donegal players Kinesha Mckinney and Eimear Bradley to lead the way. Naomh Muire have Caroline Sharkey and Roisin Rodgers in great form after their inclusion in Donegal Senior panels recently. This one again should be a battle, hard to call but with home advantage Naomh Muire may snap victory.

Prediction: Naomh Muire



Killybegs v Glenswilly: These two teams know each other inside out at this stage. Having met in a number of League and Championship games over the years, most notably in the epic Junior Final affair that finished in sudden death frees after two bouts of extra time couldn’t separate them.

Killybegs have produced some quality footballers at adult level such as former Donegal player Aisleen Cunningham and more recently minor star Susanne White. Glenswilly not to be dismissed have a formidable team with experience throughout players such as Marie McFadden and Shannagh Kelly the driving force behind their successes recently.

A win for both clubs last weekend will have teams coming in on a high, although Killybegs stamped out their intentions running up an eye catching score line it should be an exciting game. Again home advantage will play a key role in swaying this in Killybegs favour.

