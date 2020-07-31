WATCH: Video pictorial round-up and all the news from Donegal Golf Clubs

BUNDORAN

MEN’S CLUB COMPETITION RESULTS WEEKEND OF 25TH & 26TH JULY 2020

On Saturday we had Donagh Keon’s Captains Day which was greatly supported by members and visitors with almost 190 golfers taking to the fairways on the day which returned some great scores the results were as follows

1st Gary Morris 66 (BoT); 2nd Stephen McLaughlin 60; 3rd Terry McShea 66 (BoT); 4th Diarmaid McInerney 66. Gross was won by Dave Ronayne with 73. Best score on front nine was won by Declan McCusker with 32. Best score on back nine was won by Barry Mulrone with 30. Longest drive was won by Michael Burke. Nearest the pin was won by Gerry Horgan with 8ft 1½inches. Best senior score prize was won by Turlough Craig with 69 (BoT). Past captains prize was won by Peter Clarke with 68

A large thank you to the captain and his family for providing the very welcome refreshments on the 10th Tee to each golfer.

On Sunday the club ran a Singles Stableford sweep the results were: 1st Cathal Byrne 39pts; 2nd Michael McCaughey 38pts; 3rd John Meade 36pts (BoT)

DONEGAL LEAGUE RESULT

The Donegal league team which was captained by James Keenan took on North West Golf Club, on the previous weekend, unfortunately Lady Luck was not on our side going down in a 3 in 2 defeat. Well done to James and the lads for a valiant effort.



THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by George Fagan Tyres & Exhausts, Belfast.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Cruit

On a very windy Sunday at Cruit Island, Adam O’Brien made the most of the old saying.... The early bird.... He was miles ahead of the rest after super round of golf, well done Adam, lots of Mullaghduff blood and some Cork too.

Dungloe Motor Factors. 25-26/7/2020: 1st Adam O Brien (22) 61nett; 2nd Robert Casey (15) 65nett B.O.T; Gross Donal Boyle (2) 72 gross B.O.T; 3rd Michael Duddy (9) 65 nett. F9 Seamus O’Gara (14) 31 nett B.O.T; B9 : Denis Boyle (17) 31 nett B.O.T. Par 68. CSS Saturday 69 (35pts); Sunday 69 (35pts)

Well done to Chris McGonagle and his Jimmy Bruen team after a great win against Rosapenna. Murvagh or Narin/Portnoo await in next round.

Hard luck to Eugene McGonagle and Stephen Melly when their two teams lost narrowly in Pierce Purcell and Ulster Cup.

We still are running our Wednesday Open competitions with good value at €15 for visitors.

Dunfanaghy

Gents Open Stableford - Kindly Sponsored by O'Hara & Harrison Electrical, Letterkenny - Sunday 26th July: 1st Caolan McBride (25) 44 pts; 2nd Ben Smyth (11) 42 pts BOT; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 35 pts; 3rd Lucas Wood (22) 42 pts BOT; Front Nine: Peadar Curran (9) 22 pts; Back Nine: James McMonagle (20) G/Castle 23pts. CSS: 37 pts

​Gents Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford - Saturday 25th July: 1st - 46 pts Danny Sweeney (13) & Chris Byrne (34); 2nd - 45 pts BOT Richard Armstrong (2) Newtownstewart & Ken Armstrong (15); 3rd - 45 pts BOT Gerry McGreevy (7) & Mark McGreevy (12) Dun Laoghaire. ​CSS: N/A.

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 22nd July: 1st Dara McGrath (22) L'Kenny 43 pts BOT; 2nd Chris Marriot (4) 43 pts; Gross: Darcy Hogg (1) 38 pts; 3rd Mal Dunleavy (12) 42 pts; Front Nine: Pag Lavery (17) 23 pts BOT; Back Nine: Evan Hogg (10) 22 pts BOT. ​CSS: 37 pts

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

President Paul Roarty’s Prize to the ladies was played in damp and cool conditions last Wednesday, the winner with a very steady score was Aisling McCool who added a great birdie to her round at the 17th hole to clinch victory from a chasing pack and secure her 2nd Major at Gweedore, a very busy wife, mother of young children and a full time worker who never has time for practice used all her skills learned in her youth to lead the field and stay ahead for the duration. Little did Aisling know of the sadness that was unfolding as news started filtering through that her own sister in law had sadly passed away suddenly that evening.

Roisin McCool, wife of our club’s ex Captain, Paul McCool, lost her battle with a cruel illness and left shock waves that went through the whole community. Our sincere and deepest sympathy to Paul, Deirdre, Dylan, to the Harley Family and the McCool family on their sad loss, a true lady with a mild and kind nature who left her mark on our society and will be sadly missed by all.

Aisling was unaware that she had won as she had to depart the course in the tragic circumstances but we wish her well and we know she will enjoy her victory at a later and more appropriate time.

Many thanks to Paul our President and lady Captain Edel for treating the ladies to lovely sandwiches and goodies that evening in the club, the celebrations were also put on hold to a later date. Roisin’s funeral on Saturday left her Parish Church in Annagry through her beloved Loughanure and on to her final resting place in Magheragallon, hundreds of people lined the roads in a beautiful gesture of solidarity and respect for all the families and our thoughts and prayers are with them now at this truly difficult time.

Results for Presidents Prize: 1st Aisling McCool 36 pts. B.o.t 2nd Katherine Peters 36 pts., Gross Kathleen Rodgers 21 pts., 3rd Brid Kearney 35 pts. B.o.t. 4th Frances Sweeney 35 pts. Category Prize Deirdre Gallagher . Front 9 Kitty Doherty 19 pts. Back 9 Mairead Harkin 19 pts.

As President’s Day was cancelled as a mark of respect to the McCool family, arrangements are being made to reschedule and members will be advised of new dates.



Gaoth Dobhair

It was with great sadness that we heard of the sudden death of Róisín Mhic Cumhaill, the wife of our Treasurer Pól. We offer our condolences to Pól and their son and daughter Dillon and Deirdre, and also to Roisín’s mother Nellie and her brothers John and Joe and their extended families. Ar dheis lámh Dé da hanam.

Needless to say Lá An Uachtaráin was postponed and will now take place this Saturday 1st August. All arrangements are the same as was originally planned. Anyone who wants to book a time can do so on the How Did I Do app.

Sundays competition was sponsored by Philip Mc Bride and the honours on the day went to Michael O’Dwyer (6) with a 69 on a break of tie from Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4). Anthony Doherty (8) won the gross with a 77 and third place went to Peadar Ó Gallchóir (12) with 70. The nines went to Hughie Mc Bride (19) and Philip Mc Darby (22) with 34 and 31. The category prize went to Andy carr (22) with a 72. CSS on the day was 68. Míle Buíochas do Philip Mc Bride as a chuid urraíochta.

The winners in the Club Draw for July on Sunday evening were as follows.

€250 Teddy Doherty, €100 Declan Mc Bride, €50 Philip Mc Bride, €50 Tomás Diver.

This Thursday The Donegal League team take on Ballybofey in an away match which means we will have 3 teams away and two at home, starting at 5 pm.

On the Bank holiday Monday the 3rd of august our Pierce Pucell team have a home match against our neighbours Cloich Cheann Fhaola starting at 2pm.

Ádh mór ar a dá fhoireann.

Golf Óige.

Dé Domhnaigh seo an 2ú lá beidh Lá An Bhean Chaiftín ag Golf Óige ag tosnú ag a 3 a chlog.

Béidh comórtas club ann Dé Domhnaigh.



Rosapenna

Seiko Series: The first of the Seiko Series events (G.o.Y) took place over the Old Tom Morris Links last Sunday the 26th of July. The winner with 37pts was Seimi McBride (17), the runner up was John Boyce (10) with 36pts. The gross winner was Kevin Gallagher (3) with 29 gross pts. Third place was Maurice Connolly (23) with 36pts bot. The front nine winner was Martin Coary (20) with 20pts and the back nine winner was John McClafferty (17*) with 22pts. * denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers. All players are to mark their card as normal, the computer will add the additional strokes. Two's - Kevin Gallagher x 2 & Pete McBride Snr winning 2 sleeves of Pro V1's per two. Members can book tee times for all competitions via the BRS App by selecting the competition from the dashboard. All club entry fees are to be paid by card where possible.

Catherwood Trophy: The Catherwood Trophy was contested over the Old Tom Morris Links on Saturday the 26th. This year the format was changed to Four Ball Better Ball due to C-19 restrictions on foursomes. The winners with 60 nett were Claire Lenny & PJ Gallagher. The runners up were Suzanne Gallagher & Mick Gallagher Jnr with 61 nett bot. Third place was Helena McBride & Michael M McBride with 61 nett.

Leitrim Cup: The 101st playing of the Leitrim Cup will take place this weekend. There will be ONE qualifying round on Saturday the 1st of August with 8 players (6 nett & 2 gross) qualifying for the matchplay on Sunday the 2nd. The quarter finals will be played from 11.30am on Sunday the 2nd with the semi finals taking place immediately after, both played over 12 holes (Strand Nine & 10/11/18). The final will take place on Monday the 3rd at 2.30pm. The event is very kindly sponsored by The Pavilion Golf Shop. Tee times for Saturday are available via the BRS App from 9.00am on Wednesday.

Generations Cup: Our Junior golfers are attending Saturday golf lessons and are progressing well under the tutelage of Mr Noel Callan, PGA Golf professional. The Generations Cup event will be held this coming Wednesday evening July 29th from 5.00pm. It will be played over The Strand nine and is open to Rosapenna members, an adult and a child under 18 yrs. Please book tee times with The Pavilion Golf Shop. The entry fee is €10.00 per pair.



Rosapenna Ladies

Due to a local death in Gweedore, the return Match of the Maire O’Donnell competition was postponed last week and this will now be played during the incoming week. Best wishes to the Team for the requisite match, in order to proceed the next round.

This coming Saturday, 1st August there will be a Ladies Stableford competition kindly sponsored by Apex Hearing Ltd played over the Old Tom Morris Links.

Our Open Week commences on Thursday 6 August and there is Team & Singles competitions for the ladies to participate in. Of note, is the Friday 7th August Singles Stableford, sponsored by McBride Fishing Limited and all proceeds on the day are in aid of the Breast Care Unit at Letterkenny General Hospital.

For all tee times, please book via the resort BRS system.

Nine & Dine: This weeks Nine & Dine event will take place on Thursday evening over both the Strand Nine & Valley Nine from 5.00pm. It is a mixed event played over 9 holes in a champagne scramble format to include a main course immediately after in the Golf Pavilion. The member entry fee is €15.00 per player to include prizes. All groups tee off between 5.00 & 5.40pm from both tees. Sign up via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The entry sheet for this years doubles matchplay is now available in The Pavilion Golf Shop, the entry fee is €15.00 per pair. The format is pick your own partner as in previous years. Members are encouraged to pair up with some of the newer members where possible.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: All second round ties must be completed by Monday the 3rd of August, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Team Golf: Commiserations to the Irish Senior Cup team who were beaten 3-2 by Letterkenny last Thursday. Our Ulster Cup team also lost to Letterkenny last Friday. The Jimmy Bruen team were knocked out of this years event by Cruit Island on Saturday past. On Sunday the Donegal League team were beaten 3-2 by Portsalon. Many thanks to the respective team captains for their efforts as well as the players who competed.

Best wishes to the Junior Cup team who play Buncrana this Thursday the 30th, 4 matches away and 3 at home teeing off at 4.30pm. Good luck to the Senior Scratch Matchplay team who also play Buncrana this coming Friday the 31st of July.

Golfer of the Year: The Seiko Series event on Sunday last was the second Golfer of the Year event with the top of the table now as follows - 13pts Gary McClafferty; 12pts Seimi McBride; 10pts Louis Boyce, John Boyce; 8pts Maurice Connolly, Paddy McKeague; 7pts David Ladley, John McClafferty

Upcoming Events

Wednesday 29th - Generations Cup

Thursday 30th - Nine & Dine from 5.00pm

Saturday 1st - The 101st Leitrim Cup

Sunday 2nd - Club competition & Leitrim Cup quarter & semi finals

Monday 3rd - Leitrim Cup final at 2.30pm

Letterkenny Ladies

Recent competition Winners

Club Competition Tuesday 14th July sponsored by Paddy Gildea Butchers. Winner Caoimhe Lafferty 34pts. Runner-Up Mary Beth McBrearty 32pts. (bot) 3rd Tracy Spence 32pts. Front 9 Cecelia Doran 18pts.(bot) Back 9 Celine Markey 15pts.(bot)

Club Competition Thursday 16th July sponsored by lady members Cynthia Fuery and Mary Murray. Winner Marian O’Sullivan 37pts.(bot) Runner-Up Cliodhna Patton 37pts. 3rd Anne McGrath 34pts.(bot) 4th Caoimhe Lafferty 34pts. Front 9 Veronica McAteer 18pts. Back 9 Sally Ann McFadden 17pts.

The winning ladies team in the recent club classic was Kate Gallagher, Eileen Williamson and sisters Mary Beth and Sarah McBrearty. Sarah also won the nearest the pin on the 13th and new comer Sally Anne McFadden won nearest the pin on the 16th.

Don’t forget there will be an Open Competition this Sunday kindly sponsored by Gilroy Tiles.

On behalf of the ladies branch best wishes are extended to our Lady Captain Ms. Celine Markey for her Lady Captain’s week, the highlight of course being Lady Captain’s Day next Saturday 8th August. It has been a challenging year for the Lady Captain and I’m sure not what she had envisaged at all so a successful and memorable week would make up for the difficulties of the past few months.

There will be a 3ball scramble on Thursday 6th and Mixed Foursomes on Friday 7th to get us all loosened up for the main event. 3 cards are required to qualify to play and must be submitted by Tuesday 4th. Draw sheets for the various events are in the Ladies Locker room.

Unfortunately because of the present Covid restrictions there will be no Lady Captain’s Dinner this year however golfers can book a table to eat after play up to 8pm. Noreen and her team in Hunters will provide complimentary deserts and tea and coffee to lady players on the day. There will be a drinks and finger food reception at 9pm followed by the presentation of prizes at 9.30pm. Strict social distancing will be adhered to.



Portsalon

Captain's Day: It was a very different Captain's Day on Saturday as Stephen Connolly and Roseanne Logue hosted close to 200 golfers. With Covid-19 protocols still very much to the fore, the normal indoors fanfare was absent but that didn't deter our captains and their teams from delivering a fantastic day.

BBQ was the order of play, with a selection of Michelin-star chefs rotating at the controls to ensure everyone was fed coming off the 18th green. This was a roaring success and a tasty one to boot. Well done to all involved.

On the course, the big winners on the day were Davitt Walsh (19) returning the winning score of 43 points in the gents section and the Ladies were led home by Noreen McConigley (24) on 42 points; with socially distant prize giving taking place on Sunday evening.

Donegal League: Cathal Canning's Donegal League team survived an epic Sunday afternoon battle with neighbours Rosapenna to emerge 3-2 winners and set up a quarter-final with North West GC, Lisfannon.

Portsalon had the advantage of three matches on home soil but things appeared to be getting away as Rosapenna grabbed two of those. Club Captain Stephen Connolly and Pascal Cullen took their partnership to 2-2 for the season with a gutsy success on the 18th green and the good news was to come from the Rosguill Peninsula where Andy Boland and Patrick McGowan secured a 2&1 victory and the contest was sealed by Shane Sandilands' closing birdie on the 18th green at Rosapenna to seal victory for himself and partner Patrick McDevitt after a tense finish. A typically close affair between the clubs and Portsalon will be hoping to take confidence from the win.

Charlie Canning Memorial: The August Bank Holiday Weekend is now firmly the domain of the Charlie Canning Memorial Cup in memory of our former greenkeeper. The beautiful trophy supplied by the Canning family is on the line this Saturday in an Open Stableford competition for Ladies and Gents. Tee-times available via BRS or call the shop on 074 9159459.

Barton Cup

This Bank Holiday Monday is the famous Barton Cup at Portsalon, one of the oldest matchplay events on the island of Ireland. The nine-hole knockout matchplay event is a unique one-day affair and provides a test of golf, stamina, mental agility and anything else you can summon up.

This year we welcome Glen Estates as the title-sponsor for the first time and they have provided a super first prize of a custom-fitted Callaway driver for the winner, alongside their name on the Barton Cup itself. Entries can be made by phoning the shop on 074 9159459 or via the Club V1 App. All entries must be in Sunday 2nd August at midday.

Results - Saturday 25th July – Gents: Davitt Walsh (19) – 43 pts; Runner-up: Matthew McLaughlin (35) – 42 pts; Gross: Joe Coyle (7) – 34 gross pts; Third: David Fisher (18) – 41 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 26th July – Gents Members: Winner: Damian Toland (8) – 42 pts BOT; Runner-up: John Barry (19) – 42 pts; Gross: Jamie Foley (5) – 33 gross pts; Third: Aidan Cannon (18) – 40 pts. CSS: 71

Ladies Notes

Captain's Day Saturday 25th July: A Covid Captains Day with a difference at Portsalon for Captains Roseanne Logue and Stephen Connolly, held without the usual pomp and ceremony normally associated with such an occasion. It was more than made up for by the warm welcome and enthusiasm of both Captains, who not only had to contend with the challenges of Covid-19 protocols, but also the inclement weather which mostly affected the afternoon’s golf. However, it did little to dampen the sense of occasion and the scores returned reflected this. Noreen McConigley led the way with 42 pts winning her first Captains Prize by a two-point margin from the inform Cait Jacob, 40pts, and closely followed by Eileen McLarnon, 38pts. Well done Noreen and all the prize winners.

Lady Captain Roseanne extends her thanks to all the members for taking part and to all who helped out on the day and in particular chefs, John Logue, Pat Flynn and Denver Kirk who kept everyone well feed after their game.

Lady Captain Roseanne Logue’s Prize Winners: 1st Noreen McConigley (24) 42pts, R-up Cait Jacob (27), 40pts, 3rd Eileen McLarnon, (27), 38pts. F9 Sarah Nicholl (15) 20pts and B9, Aedeen Conway (16) 21pts. Twos’ Sarah Nicholl (10th Hole) CSS. 72

Donegal Shield: The following ladies have qualified to join Lady Captain, Roseanne Logue at Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC on Saturday 12th September: Noreen McConigley, Cait Jacob, Eileen McLarnon, Aedeen Conway, Deirdre Hensey, Marian Overend, Sarah Nicholl, Pamela Clinton. Please confirm your availability to play with Marie Gilligan, Competition Secretary.

Club Results: Sunday 26th July: 1st Sarah Nicholl (15), 36pts and R-up Francis Shannon, (31), 35pts

Dates for your diaries (Book before you play, follow Club protocols before, during & after your game).

Charlie Canning Memorial Cup, Saturday 1st August

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2019-2020 Captains Day Thursday 27th August

Donegal Shield, Saturday 12th September Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC.

Past Captains, Saturday 19th September

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Tuesday the 21st July was a single stableford competition. Once again there were some great scores returned. 1st Olivia Moore 42pts 2nd Geraldine Magee 41pts; 3rd Caitlin Hegarty 36pts. 1st9 Nikki McCaffrey 18pts. 2nd9 Gaye Regan 18pts.

Saturday was also a single stableford competition with a difference it was also a hidden team competition. No prizes for guessing who was on the winning team. It’s that Mother and Daughter duo again Margaret and Amanda Witherow aided in no small way by Cheryl Chambers and Maggie Logue. Nice to see Maggie back and featuring again. Well done Amanda who win the competition with 41 pts. The scissors are well and truly out.

Open week has now commenced and we wish all our visiting Ladies and Lady members the best of luck in the various competitions. After open week our next big event on our calendar is the Caravanner’s classic. The timesheet is now in operation.



Cloughaneely

Cloughaneely Golf Club had a very busy week with two great inter club matches. In the Donegal League we had a super away performance in Dunfanaghy Golf Club with both our pairs winning very comfortably. At home we only needed one more match with another great win and we now progress to the semi final of the Donegal League.

In the Junior Scratch Cup we had a super performance away in Buncrana led by Mark McGinley with a great win 5&4. David Hone came from a few down to win on the 18th green with a super finish away in Buncrana ensuring two matches. Denis Boyle won well at home 5&3 and it was Dean Gallagher who battled well to par the final few holes to win 2up. Buncrana Golf Club had a very strong team and we now progress to the semi final of the Junior Scratch Competition.

This week we play Letterkenny in the Over 50s Donegal League on Thursday. On Sunday we host Buncrana in the Minor League and on Monday we host Gaoth Dobhair in the Pierce Purcell Competition.

Our Last Man Standing was extremely close and the winner was Dennis Sale who came out on top with 41 points to take the €300 top prize! Paul Doherty edged out Oisin Crumlish and Michael Gallagher on a BOT to take 2nd place and a €100 consolation prize on 40 points.

Weekend Results 26th July 1st: Cian McGarvey, 2nd: Bernie McCallion, CAT 1: Francis Boyle, CAT 2: John McGinley, CAT 3: Joe Gallagher.

9 Hole Result Friday 24th July; Cat 2: JB McCallion 18pts, Cat 3: Kenny MacPherson 20pts BOT.

Congratulations to Club Member Kenny Macpherson who got a Hole in One on the Par 3 11th Hole in last Sunday’s Weekend Competition.

We have a two day Open Singles Competition this Saturday and Sunday. New Members are welcome for more information on Golf Membership: Tel 074 9165416 or email us. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.