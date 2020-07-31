WATCH: Bundoran Golf Club Captain Donagh Keon hosted his Captain's Day on Saturday last

Contact
It doesn't happen very often but Gary Morris pulled it off on Saturday last at Bundoran Golf Club by winning back-to-back Captains' prizes.
He had to rely on a break of tie to overcome the Course Superintendent Terence McShea and sometimes footballer Diarmuid McInerney.
Had McShea an advantage after getting up early on Saturday morning to set out the pin positions?
However, it was the 17th which was the downfall of both McShea and McInerney, putting being the problem for McShea while McInerney, just five over par on the tee, found the bank with his drive and took a 7.
Morris took full advantage to win on countback. However, his was not the best score of the day. That was recorded by newcomer Stephen McLaughlin with a nett 60.
Apart from a heavy downpour around 4 pm, it was a great day with refreshments provided for all participants on the 9th tee.
There was a good night in the clubhouse on Saturday night as Donagh Keon's great array of prizes were presented.
The full results for Captain#s Day were:
1st Gary Morris 66 (BoT); 2nd Stephen McLaughlin 60; 3rd Terry McShea 66 (BoT); 4th Diarmaid McInerney 66.
Gross was won by Dave Ronayne with 73.
Best score on front nine was won by Declan McCusker with 32.
Best score on back nine was won by Barry Mulrone with 30.
Longest drive was won by Michael Burke.
Nearest the pin was won by Gerry Horgan with 8ft 1½inches.
Best senior score prize was won by Turlough Craig with 69 (BoT).
Past captains prize was won by Peter Clarke with 68.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.