WATCH: All the pictures and news from Donegal Golf Clubs from last week

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

The Magheragallon links with the sea, the sky and the mountains resembled an Andalucian village in the sunshine and heat that greeted the ladies on Saturday morning as they gathered to compete in Edel Ui Rabhartaigh's Lady Captains Day in Gweedore.

Conditions couldn't have been better and it was a first for the club when all proceedings from Golf, to BBQ and Presentations took place outside on the practice putting green! The lady in form was Ann Curran when she returned a steady 70 to take the honours, first into the club and waiting patiently for all the other ladies to finish but her score could not be bettered and Ann made her trip to the table with pride, she spoke of the importance of promoting our club and the beauty of the area and the natural amenities on offer to be enjoyed by all. Nearest to Ann was Frances Sweeney who is showing great form again and it is only a matter of time before Frances picks up a major again.

Edel thanked all her committee for their help during the year but it has to be said that Edel herself did trojan work in trying to condense everything Golf into such a short space due to Covid and as any Club Captain or Lady Captain knows, a lot of work goes on in the background, Edel enjoyed the fruits of her labour as the day will certainly go down as one of the best days in the club in many years, Well done and many thanks to Edel and husband Paul for treating the ladies to a very professionally organized day and to Hughie for the beautiful BBQ also to the ladies who made food and sponsored prizes.

Full results: 1st Ann Curran 70, 2nd Frances Sweeney 72, Gross Kathleen Rodgers 87 Gross, 3rd Mary Lucy Ferry 73, 4th Brid Kearney 73, Category , Catherine Peters, Front 9 Marie Kelly, Back 9 Mairead Harkin, Beginner Mairead Ni Giolla Bhride, Past Lady Captain Nell Cullen, Committee Prize Aisling McCool, Long Drive Brid Kearney, Nearest Pin ML Ferry, Shoot Out Winner Kathleen Rodgers. Winner of Mens 9 hole Competition was Michael McBride.

Saturday is the Club Classic and there are still some places left, hoping for a good day and a good turnout.



Cruit

What a perfect weekend, Saturday,for all, and Sunday for lucky qualifiers, in our Presidents Prize. Columba Bonner was a great host and looked after us all so well with the best of weather, lovely goody bags, and beautiful array of prizes.

Only one man stole the show from our President, and that was his cousin Denis Bonner. Having such a famous twin brother as Denis has comes with plenty pressure without having more added. The story was all Denis Bonner on Saturday night and his leading score of 62. Everyone wondering could he see it through as he had some tight operators coming on his heels. But Denis held it together and had a super round, in between a shaky start and nervy finish.

Well done Denis, and thank you Mr President on one of our very special days.

Presidents Prize 2020 - Overall : Denis Bonner (14) 62 & 68 = 130nett; 1st Cathal Doherty (8) 68 & 64 = 132nett; 2nd Nicholas Wehrley (21) 65 & 68 = 133nett B.O.T; Gross Donal Boyle (2) 69 & 69 = 138; 3rd Eugene Sharkey (10) 63 & 70 = 133nett; 4th Martin Forker (9) 67 & 67 = 134nett; 5th Pat Loughnane (16) 71 & 64 = 135nett; Best Sat Kieran Sharkey (18) 65nett; Best Sun Adam O Brien (18) 68nett; Front 9 Charles Gillespie (12) 30nett; Back 9 Shaun Burns (18) 31nett. Par 68. CSS Sat 67 (37pts); Sun 67 (37pts)



Dunfanaghy

Centenary Cup (Golfer of the Year) Stroke - Sunday 9th August: 1st Paul Smyth (12) 62; 2nd Tony McGilloway (9) 63; Gross: Andrew Kelly (7) 74; 3rd Ken Armstrong (15) 65 BOT. Front Nine: Tony Diver (21) 30.5. Back Nine: M.J. Kerr (16) 30. ​CSS: 67

Gents Open Stableford: Saturday 8th August - 1st Tom McClintock (8) 43pts BOT; 2nd Seamus McCauley (11) 40 pts; Gross: Paul Grant (7) Lisburn 30 pts; 3rd Hugh Burke (26) 39 pts BOT; Front Nine: Eugene Gallagher (16) 22pts; Back Nine: James McBride (23) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 5th August: 1st Frank Beatty (26) 46 pts; 2nd Rory Kelly (15) 45 pts; Gross: Michael O'Dwyer (5) 37 pts; 3rd David Daly (13) 43 pts; Front Nine: Kevin Ward (21) 23 pts BOT; Back Nine: Fergus Mullen (16) 21 pts BOT. CSS: 66

Bundoran

Men’s Club results from weekend - The weekend’s Competition Single Stroke which was kindly sponsored by Northwest Floors and Furniture, Ballyshannon the results were: 1st Cian Dolan 63, 2nd Owen Callaghan 64, 3rd Mason Collins 65, 4th Donagh McInerny 66 (BoT), Gross was won by Darragh Crawford 70. CSS Saturday 70, Sunday 69

This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by McHugh Fuels, Ederney

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

The club’s Mini Open Week takes place from 10-14 August.

Fri 14th Sponsored by Northern Refrigeration Services, Ballyshannon.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

Important date for diary: Deirdre Mulligan Presidents Day will take place on Saturday 22nd August.

Seniors: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

Membership: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Once again the weather put an end to our Tuesday competition. However, the sun did shine for the Centenary Cup on Saturday. Sadie Marie Curran was the winner with 69 nett BOT and 2nd place went to Deborah Moore who also had 69nett. 3rd Margaret Roarty with 71 nett. 1st 9 Lady Captain Paula McCallion with 36.5 nett and the 2nd 9 went to Heather Hamilton with 34.5 nett. Good scores Ladies well done to all.

We took our Maire O’Donnell Team to Portsalon on Sunday and we hope to have the return leg in Dunfanaghy on Sunday 23rd.

The Caravanners Classic takes place this Saturday. Great to see the timesheet almost full. Thank you to Natalie and Graham Cummings for organising this year’s event.

A reminder to all past Lady Captains to contact the immediate past Lady Captain Robyn confirming if you will or will not be attending the past Lady Captain’s event on Friday the 28th August.

The Monthly Seniors will soon be commencing more details to follow.

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

Mon 3rd August: Paul Duncan (09) was the winner of the Bank Holiday Monday competition when he finished with 42 pts, beating Stephen O'Sullivan (17) in the countback. Sean Carlin (11) was 3rd with 41 pts. Gross winner was Damien Mulhern (06) with 33 pts.

Wed 5th August: Mixed Open: The weekly Wednesday Mixed Open was won by Marian McGuinness-Logue (34) from Grange G.C with 38 pts. 2nd was Geoff Cotter (13) with 37 pts in a B.O.T with Ciaran Campbell (08) in 3rd, and Ciaran Smyth (04) from Ballinasloe in 4th. Jaden Mgbam (07) took the Gross with 30 pts.

Team News: Well done to Gerry Mc Cormack and his Minor League team who defeated Portsalon by the narrowest of margins in a titanic battle that went down to the final putt on the final hole.A tremendous effort by all involved on both teams. Murvagh will now meet the winner of Greencastle v Rosapenna in the semi final.

Upcoming Events: Mixed Open competition every Wednesday.Times can be booked online or by calling (074)9734054.

The Junior Academy is held every Monday (6:00-8:30 pm).To book, call the Office on (074)9734054. Please be aware that pre- booking is essential.



Gaoth Dobhair

The Eamonn Mc Bride (Ceanntalaí) sponsored competition was played last Sunday in perfect conditions for golf and the scoring matched the hot weather on the day. The honours on the day went to Pól Mac Cumaill (11) albeit on a break of tie from Seán Coyle (20) and Emmet Mac Aoidh (10) with a 65. The gross went to that man again Hugh Ó Gallchóir (4) with a level par round of 71. The nines went to Donagh O Dwyer (14) and Danny Ferry (25) with 33 and 29 respectively. The Category prize was won by Michael Mc Bride (22) with 66. The CSS was 67. Míle buíochas le Eamonn Mc Bride as urraíocht a dheanamh ar an chomórtas.

Ba é Michael Mc Bride (22) a bhain duais An Bhan Chaiftín (Edel Uí Rabhartaigh) do na fir lé scór iontach de 26 pointe. Bhí Odhrán Mac Niallais (12) sa dara áit le 21 pointe agus Danny Ferry (25) a bhí sa triú áit le 20 pointe. Comhghairdeachas le Danny Ferry a raibh HOLE In One aige ar an 17ú poll sa chomórtas seo. Mith thú a Danny.

Club Classic: The club’s Annual Classic kindly sponsored by DIVERS HYUNDAI and RAPacaistí takes place this Saturday. There is a timesheet in operation and to book a time call Peadar on 087 0544258. Any team that are a person short or any person on their own let Peadar know and he will do his best to get you fixed up. The cost is €100 for a team of 4. That includes food after the golf. Ádh mór oraibh uilig.

Portsalon

The Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that 2020 is a year mostly devoid of positives but if there has been one; at least in golfing terms; then it is surely the welcome and much-needed influx of new young members that are keen to lap up this game.

Without seeking to offend anyone, it's fair to say our membership in Portsalon is that of an aging profile. Youth has not been on our side but, this summer, we have seen upwards of 40 new members joining the club with many of them in the Under-30 bracket. This new blood is simply vital for our future and, indeed, the future of all golf clubs in Donegal and further afield.

They are starting out their golfing careers and doing so in eager fashion, determined to score the best they can at any opportunity and get those handicaps falling down. These new members are noticeable by their continued presence on the course, on competition days and any other day aside as they hone their skills.

Our Sunday Members stableford was by won by Ramelton's Kyle Burke (21) who carded a remarkable 53 points after playing the back-nine in one-under par gross. Two birdies on the card and 11 pars, living proof that a double-bogey start to a round shouldn’t put anyone off! Congrats to Kyle, who took FIVE shots off his handicap in one afternoon. This is surely a testament to the hard work and practice being put in and Kyle looks well on his way to single-figure handicap.

At Portsalon we are truly thrilled to have a new generation of golfer amongst us. We welcome them with open arms and will applaud every one of them as they find their levels in the game and thrive in the years to come. They are our club's future and their enthusiasm won't be dampened by sideswipes from an altogether more materialistic faction that attempts to move amongst us.

There's also a fair bit of bite left in some of the older dogs too, with Pascal Cullen (7) landing Sunday's gross prize with a fantastic one-over par round that yielded him 35 gross points.

Whatever stage your golfing life is at, get out on the course and enjoy it for what is, you'll still be going to work in the morning regardless. If Covid-19 hasn't taught you to enjoy the small mercies in life; you're playing the wrong game.

Team Results: A busy weekend of action for our teams just gone. First up on Friday evening was Conor McGettigan's Jimmy Bruen team as they face a tough looking clash with Cloughaneely. Portsalon came through in strong fashion, winning all matches at the away venue and taking care of business on home soil to move into the next round. It was a different story on Sunday as Daniel Shields' Pierce Purcell outfit came up just short again Letterkenny. The first four games were split and, with the remaining match level through 18; it was only via a playoff hole that Letterkenny advance. Commiseration to the Portsalon team. Better news on Sunday evening for Donal Callaghan Snr and his Ulster Cup selection, as they battled past Murvagh in their opening match in the competition, which has been regionalised for 2020 owing to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Scratch Cup 2020: Saturday 29th August is the date for our Senior (0-9) and Intermediate (10-18) Scratch Cups at Portsalon, this year very kindly sponsored by Manor Motors Open, Manorcunningham. The time-sheet is now live and it's €10 members, €25 visitors with array of Gross and Nett prizes on offer on the day. Call the shop or register via BRS to play.

Club Results - Wednesday Open – 5th August: Winner: Ultan McGettigan (33) – 46 pts; Runner-up: Joe Coyle (5) – 39 pts; Gross: Jamie Foley (5) – 33 pts; Third: David Deeney (12) – 38 pts. CSS: Men 72, Visitors 75, Ladies 75 RO

Saturday Members – 8th August: Winner: Davitt Walsh (17) – 43 pts; Runner-up: Pascal Hull (25) – 39 pts BOT; Gross: David McCormick (5) – 31 gross pts; Third: Shane Sandilands (11) – 39 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday Members – 9th August: Winner: Kyle Burke (21) – 53 pts; Runner-up: Paul Gallagher (13) – 44 pts; Gross: Pascal Cullen (7) – 35 gross pts; Third: Des Fegan (23) – 41 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Congratulations to Marion O’Reilly (16) winner of the Sunday Members Competition with a clear five-point win over the nearest competitor. Recording seven pars and a birdie on the 18th for good measure, well done Marion.

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links Captains Day Thursday 27th August: Deferred from March due to the Covid restrictions this much anticipated event has been rescheduled for Thursday 27th August. All players are reminded that booking is essential and the timesheet will be available from Thursday 20th August.

Competition Rules Amended: Due to the Covid restrictions competition rules have been revised and amended accordingly, for further details of these, please check the notice board in the locker room and familiarise yourself with these.

Dates for your diaries: Book before you play, (timesheet is available to book one week in advance). Follow Club protocols before, during and after your game.

16th August (Sun) and 14th August, (Fri) alt: Members Competitions

12th, 19th and 26th August: Wednesday Opens (Ladies and Gents)

12th September (Sat), Donegal Shield: Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC, Portsalon players are reminded to confirm their availability to play with Marie Gilligan, Competition Secretary.

19th September (Sat) Past Captains

24th September, 29th October and 26th November (Thurs) Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2020/21.

28th November (Sat) Ladies Christmas Hamper



Letterkenny Ladies

Lots of activity in the ladies club over the last few weeks with at least two 18 hole competitions running each week - making up for lost time at the beginning of the season.

Arena 7 sponsored the competition on Tuesday 28th July and Kate Gallagher returned an excellent 41pts. to win by a clear 4 points from Runner-Up Ellen Russell who carded a very respectable 37pts. In 3rd place was Anne Condon 34pts. and Maureen Haran come 4th with 32pts. The Back 9 was won by Cliodhna Patton 20pts. and the Front 9 winner was the Lady Captain Celine Markey 19pts.

On Thursday 30th July Catherine Cooke Harkin and Anne Flannery sponsored the club Competition. The winner was Cliodhna Patton 36pts.(bot) Runner-Up was Sarah McBrearty 36pts. and 3rd Katrina Rainey 35pts. The 9s were won by Ellen Russell and Lady Captain Celine Markey. Great to see the younger players featuring so strongly in the competitions - the future looks good for our club.

On Sunday the 2nd August as part of the mini Open weekend we had an Open Competition sponsored by Gilroy Tiles and again the Student and Junior Girls featured strongly.

Cliodhna Patton was the winner bringing in 40pts. Cliodhna’s handicap is falling steadily week on week - keep up the good work Cliodhna! Runner-Up was Student Caoimhe Lafferty on 38pts. Caoimhe had lost a bit of form last month but is now well and truly back on track. In 3rd place was Bridget McClafferty 33pts.(bot). The 9s were won by Sarah McBrearty and Lady Captain Celine. I understand that the Lady Captain has acquired a new title for herself ‘Queen of the 9’s’ !!

Lady Captain’s week opened with the Breast Cancer Fundraiser on Tuesday 4th August kindly sponsored by lady members Grainne Hines, Ronat O’Reilly, Anne Boyle and Katrina Rainey. Unfortunately the weather was poor on the day and not as many played as anticipated. However student Ellen Russell was not deterred by a little rain as she returned the winning score on the day 33pts. and Anne Condon was runner-up 31pts. Mena Breslin and Caoimhe Lafferty won the 9s with 19 and 16 pts respectively.

The Lady Captain’s Scramble was played on Thursday 6th. and there was a great entry for this fun event. In 3rd place were Anne McGrath, Triona Daly and Sonya McClean. Runners-Up were Marian O’Sullivan, Patricia O’Sullivan and Mary Fowley. Winners Kate Gallagher, Deirdre McCarron and Cliodhna Patton - three ladies all showing great form lately.

Lady Captain’s Mixed Foursomes was played on Friday and again a good entry and lovely playing conditions. Runners-Up were Maureen Sweeney and Cian Harkin and the winners were Gerry O’Sullivan and none other than Cliodhna Patton! I think I did mention a few weeks ago that we would be seeing lots more winning scores from Cliodhna - looks like she’s enjoying proving me right !

Saturday 8th August dawned and Lady Captain Celine Markey and lady golfers woke up to a most beautiful day - fitting for the highlight of the ladies golfing calendar - Lady Captain’s Day. The course too was in pristine condition so all was in order for a great day’s golf. While there were no clear favourites identified this year as a likely winner when Sandra McMonagle was announced as victor this was no huge surprise either. Sandra has featured often in the winners enclosure over the years and it is only right that she should have the most coveted prize of the year to add to her successes. Anyone who has played with Sandra has marvelled at the distance she can carry that little white ball. She had no less than 5 pars on the back 9 on Saturday to seal her victory and finished 4 points clear of the field. A very worthy and popular winner indeed - well done Sandra. Catherine Cooke Harkin who had shown some good form recently was thrilled to be runner-up and Marian O’Sullivan one of our most steady golfers secured the gross, hugely deserved also. Margo Birmingham I’m told played some lovely golf to secure 3rd place and Anna Curley took the student’s prize.

Full results Lady Captain's Day 8th August: Winner : Sandra McMonagle (22) 38pts; Runner-Up: Catherine Cooke-Harkin(27) 34pts; Gross: Marian O’Sullivan (10) 23 gross points; 3rd: Margo Birmingham (29) 34pts.(bot); 4th: Mary McGlynn (38) 32pts; Category 0-18 Anne McGrath (18) 32pts.; Category 19-28 Jackie Ireland (25) 30pts.; Category 29+ Carmel McGeady (32) 32pts.; Student Prize : Anna Curley (29) 33pts. Front 9 Kay Kelly (28) 20pts.; Back 9 Anne Cannon (11) 17pts.; Committee: Monica McDonagh (18) 31pts.; Past Captains : Susie Seeeney (30) 30pts.; Longest Drive : Anne McGrath on 11th; Nearest the Pin: Claire McGonagle on 5th; 9 Hole non-qualifier Sheila King 13pts.; Guest Lady: Sorcha Begley (5) 32 pts.; Guest Gent: Owen Sweeney

Upcoming events AIB Open Tuesday 18th

Little Angels Club Competition Thursday 20th



Letterkenny

Competition Results-Sheridan Security Open (29/07/2020): Winner of the Sheridan Security open was Chris Duffy (5) with a magnificent level par round & 41 points BOT including birdies at the 1st, 7th & 18th. 2nd place went to Peter Kavanagh (23) also with 41 points. Gross prize was won by Cian Harkin (1) who also went around level par including birdies on the 4th, 5th, 7th & 18th. 3rd place Columba Crawford (27) with 40 points. 4th place Niall Diver (22) with 39 points.

Friday Open (31/07/2020): Winner with a superb round of 1 under par 43 points that included birdies on the 8th, 10th & 11th & only included 2 bogeys was Seamus Patton (6).

Four Lanterns 4BBB Open (01/08/2020): Winners of the Four lanterns sponsored better ball was the Carlin brothers Matthew & Daniel with a combined score of 46 points BOT; 2nd place when to Pat Bonnar & Brian McAleer also with 46 points; Gross prize went to the Darragh McMenamin & Brendan McGrath with 45 points; 3rd place also with 46 points was brothers Tommy & Karl Dempsey.

Global Tiles Men’s Competition (02/08/2020): Winner of the Global Tiles stroke play competition on BOT was Ciaran Haran (12) with nett score of 69. 2nd Place went to big hitting Oisin McAviney (12) also with a nett score of 69. Gross prize once again went to Cian Harkin (1) with a great round of two over par. 3rd place by BOT Sean McBride (17) with a nett score of 70. 4th place went to Mark Cohen (15) also with a nett score of 70. Cat 4 prize went to Robbie McHugh (21) with a nett score of 72.

Letterkenny Credit Union Open (03/08/2020): Winner of the Letterkenny Credit Union Open was Oisin Randles (18) with a terrific 44 points in a round that included 10 pars.2nd ; y way of BOT went to John Gallagher (14) with a great score of 42 points; Gross went to Darragh McMenamin who went around in one over par including eleven pars & three birdies. 3rd place also with 42 points was Jack O Brien (12); 4th place went to Conor Coady (14) also with 42 points.

Recent cat 4 prize winners

20th July winner Niall O’Donnell

27th July winner Columba Crawford

3rd August winner Hugh Herrity

Senior cup results: Last Sunday the 9th August, Letterkenny played Portstewart in 2nd round of Senior Cup. 2 matches in Barnhill and 3 in Portstewart, with Cian Harkin leading the way with a fabulous 8 and 7 victory in Barnhill. And on to the drama in Portstewart. In the first match Simon Stephens had an epic match going all the way to the 18th were a winning par was enough to win the match 2up. In the 2nd match Ryan Griffin was 4 down after 8 holes but battled back magnificently on the back 9 to take the match down the 19th. A 6-foot putt for par was enough to send Letterkenny through to the last 16 where they will play Rathmore for a place in the Ulster quarter final. Well played boys.

Congratulations to Martin Kelly who had a hole in one at the 16th on the 3rd August.

This up coming weekend the Club will host Men’s Captain Ed Margey’s Captains Day on Saturday 15th with a number of events & competitions throughout the week, full details on the club website.

Best of luck to Ed and hope he has a great day.

Cloughaneely

Club President, Mr Denis Coyle, would like to welcome all Club Members to compete in a festival of golf from the 13th – 15th of August.

Thursday 13th August: Shoot-Out – please register in clubhouse at 5.45pm for draw. Entry €5. Friday 14th August: 9 Hole scramble – shotgun starts at 4pm and 6.30pm. All welcome entry €5. Please confirm your entry and text Mark by Thursday.

Saturday 15th August: 18-hole singles stableford qualifier in the morning 7.30am to 1pm. Followed by 9-hole playoff for top 10 nett scores + 2 best gross. 9 Hole Playoff @ 5:30pm. All welcome to follow around and enjoy.

Ladies Competition from 1-1.30pm and Visitors Tee-off 2-3pm in afternoon. Presentation of Prizes will be made near clubhouse immediately after playoff @ 8pm sharp.

Finally we wish Denis Coyle the very best with his 2020 President's Prize. Ádh mór.

Our Jimmy Bruen Team were defeated by a very strong Portsalon Golf Club team last Friday best of luck to Conor McGettigan and his team in the next round.

Weekend Results 9th August: 1st: Tony McNamee (17) 43pts (Portsalon); 2nd: Mick Nolan (16) 40pts BOT; CAT 1: Gerry Doohan (11) 40pts; CAT 2: Manus McClafferty (13) 40pts; CAT 3: Shane Corless (20) 38pts; CSS = 37pts Sat & Sun.

Our 2020 Club Development Classic is pencilled in for Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th August more details to follow soon.

Our 2020 Captain's Prize is pencilled in for Saturday 12th September. New Members are welcome for more information on Golf Membership: Tel 074 9165416 or email us.