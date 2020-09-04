WATCH: This week's pictures and reports from the golf clubs around Donegal

Bundoran

MID WEEK COMPETITION RESULTS Wednesday 26TH AUGUST: Singles Stableford open competition which was kindly sponsored by Cosgrove’s Supevalu, Bundoran, the results were - 1st Pauric Sheridan 41pts; 2nd Joseph Keaney 39pts; 3rd Oran Gallagher 37pts (BoT)

29TH - 31ST AUGUST. The weekends Competition Single Stroke which was kindly sponsored by The Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran the results were: 1st James Gethins 61; 2nd Cathal Byrne 65, 3rd David Ronayne 66 (BoT), 4th John Meade 66 (BoT). CSS Saturday 71, Sunday 70. Monday 70

THIS WEEKENDS COMPETITION: Friday 4th September Lady Captain’s Scramble tee off at 5.30pm

Saturdays 5th September Competition is Singles Stableford

Fran Murphy Lady Captains Day will take place on Sunday 6th September.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

Seniors: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

Membership: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Golf Classic: Connect Mental Health golf classic is taking place September 11th to book tee times contact the pro shop on 071 984 1302 as tee times filling up fast. Loads of prizes up to be won.

Dunfanaghy

Dunfanaghy's young stars ably lead by team captain Daniel McColgan, recorded an incredible victory against a very strong and experienced Rosapenna team last Friday evening. Leading 3-2 from the home leg Dunfanaghy travelled to Rosapenna for what was always going to be an uphill battle. They proved to be up to the task!

Luke Kelly was 2 down after 9 against Enda Kennedy. He fought back to win 2 up. Darcy Hogg was up through 12 holes, then 2 down with 2 play. Darcy birdied the last 2 holes to go down the 19th. The other 3 matches were nip and tuck, but ultimately were victories for Rosapenna. Darcy birdied 19th for a half. He then hit a 205 yard 6 iron to 3 ft to birdie the 20th and leave overall match 5-5. Due to fading light Darcy and Frank Casey continued until the 22nd hole when another incredible birdie from Darcy was enough to take the Dunfanaghy boys through to the semi-finals. What a result and performance from the young Dunfanaghy team.

August Monthly Medal - Stableford - Sunday 30th August: 1st Carlos O'Reilly (5) 41 pts BOT; 2nd Shaun Cannon (9) 41 pts; Gross: Daniel McColgan (4) 32 pts; 3rd John McCambridge (16) 40pts BOT; Front Nine: Andy Murray (11) 21 pts; Back Nine: Charles Roarty Jnr (12) 22 pts BOT. CSS: 38 pts

Gents Open Stroke - Saturday 29th August: 1st Chris Kemp (19) 60; 2nd Eoin O'Shea (18) L/Kenny 63 BOT; Gross: Paul Grant (7) 71; 3rd John Boyle (12) Malahide 63 BOT; Front Nine: Don Sheridan (12) 28; Back Nine: Tom McClintock (5) 31.5. ​CSS: 67

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 26th August: 1st David Johnston (6) L/Kenny 45 pts; 2nd Andy Murray (12) 40 pts BOT; Gross: Carlos O'Reilly (5) 35 pts; 3rd Tony Diver (19) 40 pts BOT; Front Nine: Cyril Robinson (22) 22 pts; Back Nine: Peter Sullivan (10) 21 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Club Stableford - Sunday 23rd August: 1st Mark Sullivan (12) 40 pts; 2nd Jonny McClintock (15) 36 pts BOT; Gross: Tom McClintock (6) 30 pts; 3rd Peter Sullivan (10) 36 pts BOT. CSS: 35 pts

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Once again the weather put an end to our Tuesday competition. However, the sun did shine for our 18 hole stableford competition on Saturday.

Amanda Witherow took 1st spot with 37pts. 2nd Barbara Eakin with 33ptsBOT. 3rd Moira Irwin 33PtsBOT. 1st9 Eleanor McKelvey 19Pts. 2nd9 Deborah Moore 19Pts. The scissors are out again Amanda. Well done to all.

Saturday is an 18 hole stroke competition. Good luck to Team Captain Cathleen Boyle and Team Dunfanaghy who are competing in the Donegal Shield in Ballybofey on Saturday the 12th September.

The timesheet for the open seniors on the 21st is filling up fast so if you would like to play book a slot soon.

Gweedore Ladies

The Gweedore Decorating Centre Competition sponsored by Danny Doogan is always a much awaited event, Danny's generosity to the Ladies Club down through the years has been much appreciated and sponsors like this are the backbone of any successful club. The woman in form last week was Brid Kearney when she returned 69 to take first place, 2nd Kathleen Rodgers 70, 3rd Edel Ui Rabhairtaigh 72, 4th Marion Curran 73, Front 9 Brid McCool 34 net, Back 9 Marie Kelly 34 net.

Wednesday 9th will be the last Open Day of the season sponsored by Raidio na Gaeltachta.

Donegal Shield will be played in Ballybofey & Stranorlar on Saturday Sept. 12th, best of luck to all the ladies travelling.

Wishing our hard working Captain, Gerry McClafferty the very best of luck for his Captain’s Day on Saturday, hoping the sun shines and good scoring to all the competitors.



Cruit

Over hundred golfers took to fairways (Hills and rough) to take part in Captain Eamon Kelly's Big Day. It was never going to be easy, with wind blowing hard, every hole was difficult, against, side on, and even with.

As many scores were blown away and many of the firm favourites fell by the way, young Mathew Rodgers posted a super 65. This was not bettered, although a few came close. 66, several 67s and cut was 74.

Sunday was a different day, course set up difficult but calm and lovely day for golf. Another young golfer was star of the day returning a 65 to go with his 67 and Jamie M Boyle was winner by 4 clear shots. Well done Jamie.

Full results: 1st Jamie Boyle 132; 2nd Shaun Hyland 136 BOT; Gross Dónal Boyle 143; 3rd Michael Duddy 136 BOT; 4th Derek Bonner 136 BOT; Cat 0-12 Chris McGonagle 138; Cat 13-20 Séamus Ó Gara 136; Cat 21-28 Niall Doherty 140. Best Saturday Mathew Rodgers 65. Best Sunday Noel Davey. 68 BOT. Past Captain Brendan Gillespie 141. Front 9 Danny Boyle 30.5. Back 9 Francie Mc Govern 31

This week we have our Packie Bonner Open and you can play Saturday or Sunday.



Rosapenna

Seiko Series: The second Seiko Series, a Golfer of the Year event, played on Sunday the 30th was won by John McClafferty (16*) with 66 nett bot. The runner up was John Doran Jnr (9*) with 66 nett. The gross winner was Barry McMenamin (5) with 75 gross. Third place was Michael (M) McBride (17*) with 67 nett. The front nine winner was Hugh McClafferty (14*) with 31 nett and the back nine winner was Liam Breen (15*) with 32.5 nett bot. Two's - Denis (F) McBride, Albert Strain, Shane Sweeney, Aodh MacLaifeartaigh x 2, Shaun Boyce & Conor McMenamin winning a sleeve of Pro V1's per two. The next Seiko Series event (G.o.Y) is scheduled for Sunday the 4th of October.

Golfer of the Year: After 3 events the top of the golfer of the year table is as follows - John McClafferty 19pts; John Doran Jnr 14pts; Gary McClafferty 13pts; Seimi McBride 12pts; John Boyce 11pts; Louis Boyce 10pts

A full table is displayed on the members notice board in the Golf Pavilion. The next Golfer of the Year event is the President's Prize on Saturday the 26th of September.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The draw for the 2020 Doubles Matchplay has been made and is on display on the members notice board in the front foyer of the Golf Pavilion. All first rounds ties must be completed by Monday the 21st of September.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: Now at the semi final stage all matches must be completed by Monday the 21st of September, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Team Golf: Well done to our Junior Cup team who beat North-West on Saturday last to advance to the last 8 in Ulster. Rosapenna won 2 from 2 away from home and also secured at least 2 matches at home for a convincing victory. Well done to our Minor League team who beat Murvagh last Saturday. The two away matches were defeated but all three home matches were won to make it to the county final. Commiserations to our Donegal Senior Scratch Matchplay team who lost out to Dunfanaghy in the county quarter final last Friday night. We lost the away leg 3-2 and won the home leg 3-2 but lost out on tie holes. Many thanks to team Captain, Conor McMenamin, for his efforts and to the team for their continued dedication to Senior golf.

Nine & Dine: The weekly Nine & Dine event will take place on Friday the 4th of September over the Strand Nine from 5.00pm. It is a mixed event played over 9 holes in a champagne scramble format to include a main course immediately after in the Golf Pavilion. The member entry fee is €15.00 per player to include prizes. All groups tee off between 5.00 & 5.40pm. Sign up via The Pavilion Golf Shop on 00353 (0)74 915 5000.

Upcoming Events - September

Friday 4th - Nine & Dine from 5.00pm (Call the Golf Shop to enter)

Saturday 5th - Rosapenna Senior & Junior Scratch Cups

Sunday 6th - Club Competition

Sunday 13th - St Andrews Cup

Rosapenna Ladies

Saturday 29th August competition was kindly sponsored by Dooey Windows and as in recent times it was again great to see a Newbie, Lisa McGee take another few shots off her handicap (34) when she carded a winning score of 39 points in challenging windy conditions. Runner up was Terri McBride (33) with 37 points while the Gross winner was Sheila Breen (11) with 20 gross points. Madge Kelly (20) won the first 9 with 17 points while Dympna Kelly (19) won the second 9 with 20 points break of tie. Many thanks to Liz & Johnny Dooey for the lovely prizes.

Next Saturday 5th September the competition will be sponsored by Niavac Ltd Belfast, specialists in AV Technologies. The Past Lady Captains annual competition Sponsored by Agnes Lenny takes place next Sunday 6th September with Tee Times to be circulated prior to the competition. The presentation of prizes will take place later that evening after the Dinner.

On the team front, regrettably the North West Golf club travelled to Rosapenna last weekend and clinched victory over the home team in a closely fought match. They were a formidable opponent and we wish them well in the next round of the Maire O’Donnell tournament. Best wishes to the team representing the Club in the Donegal Shield taking place on Saturday 12th September in Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club.

Meanwhile participants are also reminded to complete their matches in the preliminary round of the Lady Cup before 12th September as no further extensions can be granted.



Letterkenny

Michael Murphy Open (23/08/2020): Winner of the Michael Murphy Open was Ciaran Bradley (11) with a terrific 43 points in a round that had ten pars & birdies on the 11th & 18th. 2nd place went to John McIvor (28) with 42 points. Gross once again went to boy wonder Cian Harkin (1) in a one over par round 73 including birdies on the 5th, 9th, 11th & 12th. 3rd place went to Sean O’Donnell (12) with 41(BOT) points including birdies on the 15th & 18th. 4th place was Keith Spence (12) also with 41 points.

Farren Roarty Open (26/08/2020): Winner & best Gross (BOT) was Jamie Foley (3) with a superb one under par round & 41 points including 13 pars & birdies on the 5th, 11th & 13th. 2nd place went to Darragh Heaney (10) with 41 points (BOT) including 12 pars. 3rd place was Pat McGarrigle (22) also with 41 points. 4th place was Joe Blake (11) with 40 points (BOT).

Auto Fast Fit Open (29/08/2020): On a very windy day in Barnhill that kept the scoring down a bit but it didn’t stop Cork’s finest coming out on top. Charlie Coughlan (10) romped home with 40 points with 9 pars & birdies on the 8th & 18th. 2nd place was Sean Mulroe (12) with 38 points (BOT) including 9 pars. Gross went to Shane Blake (6) also with 38 points including 12 pars & a birdie on the 15th. 3rd place also with 38 points was Derek Wilson (8) including 11 pars & a birdie on the 11th. 4th place was Frankie McNulty (26) with 37 points (BOT).

AIB Letterkenny Open (30/08/2020): Winner & best gross was single figure handicapper Chris Duffy (5) returned a gross 71, one under par & total 43 points in a round including 7 Birdies & 7 pars. 2nd place went to another single figure handicapper Kevin Rafferty (4) also with a gross 71 one under par & total 42 points with 5 birdies & 9 pars. 3rd place went to club stalwart Liam Wiseman (9) with 40 points including 12 pars. 4th place on (BOT) went to Martin Doherty (21) with 39 points. Visitors prize with 16 pars & only 2 bogeys on the card was Barry Farmer.

Cat 4 President prize (24/08/2020): Noel McGlinchey (29) won with 16 points on (BOT) from Louis Walsh (27) also with 16 points. Cat 4/John J Doherty Memorial Cup will be played Sunday September 27th. First tee reserved from 11.30am to 12.30pm. See notice board in locker room for more details.

Friday the 28th saw the annual Champagne Scramble Breast Care Centre Northwest. 1st place was the DPD sponsored team Vinny McLaughlin, Kyle Loughrey, Paul Duddy & Marty McGinty with 103 points. 2nd was brothers Robert & Joe Browne along with Robert Browne junior & Graham Donnell with 102 points. 3rd place went to Letterkenny golf club captains team of Ed Margey, MP Odonnell, Michael Nelis & Paddy O Gorman with 99 (BOT). 4th also with 99 points was Ann McGrath’s team. 5th was Paddy McGowan & team. Nearest to pin Gents; Kieran Sweeney. Nearest to pin Ladies; Jackie Ireland. Longest drive Gents; R Donaghy Longest drive Ladies; Mary Beth McBrearty

Team news: On Sat 29th August, Letterkenny took on Rathmore in the last 16 of Ulster Senior cup. 2 matches were at home and 3 matches in Rathmore. In Letterkenny Cian Harkin lead the way with a brilliant 1up victory. It was nip and tuck the whole way but a birdie 4 on the last was enough to secure the victory. In the second match, Ciaran Gilcreest win on the 15th to secure another victory. Over in Portrush Simon Stephens was out in the first match and battled away but ultimately lost on the 16th. Ryan Griffin also lost on the 16th. So, it was all down to Jamie Foleys match. A brilliant first 9 saw Jamie take a 6up lead after 9 holes. He never relented on the back 9 and eventually win 8 and 7. A magnificent result which puts them through to the quarter finals. They now play the Warrenpoint in the next round. Match to be played on or before Monday 14th September.

And in other team news Barry Kavanaghs Junior scratch match play team are through to the county semi-final after beating Bundoran. They play next Sunday 6th of Sept against last year's champions Murvagh in Portnoo Golf Club. Good luck to all our teams.



Portsalon

Scratch Cup: Cian Harkin won the Portsalon Scratch Cup on Saturday afternoon with a fine score of one-under par.

The one-handicapper made light of testing conditions on the Fanad Links to raise the trophy and take first prize in the Manor Motors Opel-sponsored event.

After a brace of opening pars, Cian launched his challenge with successive birdies on the third and fourth holes. With breezy conditions, the always challenging front nine at Portsalon took a bite back and a run of three fives to the turn meant he was level-par at the halfway stage.

A further bogey at the par-three tenth might have derailed a player with less confidence in the job at hand, but Cian quickly responded with a birdie on the par-four 11th under the foothills of Knockalla and that proved the catalyst for a very strong finish. A succession of pars was interrupted only for a fourth and final birdie of the day on the par-five 17th hole and a closing tally of 71 blows.

Ultimately that was more than enough to take the win, coming home four shots clear of the runner-up, Ballyliffin's Kealan Quigg (+2) on a score of 75. The leaderboard was rounded off by Sean Hensey (7) in third spot with a 76, while Conor Connolly (5) took fourth spot overall with a 78. The nett win in the Senior Scratch Cup went to Damian Toland (7) with a 72-nett return.

In the Intermediate Scratch Cup it was another step towards single-figure golf for teenager Ciaran McCormick (11) as his round of 79 grabbed a one-shot win over Justin Green (11) Ciaran had to deal with an early setback on the third via a double-bogey six but he bounced back in considerable style with an immediate birdie at the fourth. A steady back-nine that brought six pars and three bogeys was just enough to edge the result for this promising young golfer.

Justin's tally of 80 held off Pat Bonnar (13) to take next best, though the Letterkenny man will have fond memories of the day, having struck a hole-in-one on the par-three 12th en route to finishing third.

Padraig McAteer (15) took fourth spot in the Intermediate section with a score of 82, while Stuart Nicholl (16) took the nett prize with a 70-nett score.

A hugely successful Scratch Cup to make the end of what has been a very different golfing summer at Portsalon and all across Ireland under the Covid-19 golf restrictions. Portsalon GC are grateful to Manor Motors Opel, Letterkenny for their generous and engaging sponsorship of this event and look forward to developing the partnership in years to come. Thanks to our winners for re-appearing on Sunday afternoon for presentations and prize giving.

Portsalon Senior Scratch Cup – Saturday 29th August: Winner: Cian Harkin (1) – 71; Runner-up: Kealan Quigg (+2) – 75; Third: Sean Hensey (7) – 76; Fourth: Conor Connolly (5) – 78; Nett: Damian Toland (7) – 72 nett

Portsalon Intermediate Scratch Cup – Saturday 29th August: Winner: Ciaran McCormick (11) – 79; Runner-up: Justin Green (11) – 80; Third: Pat Bonnar (13) – 82 BOT; Fourth: Padraig McAteer (15) – 82; Nett: Stuart Nicholl (16) – 70 nett

Club Results - Wednesday 26th August – Open Stableford: Winner: Sean Kelly (8, North West) – 42 pts; Runner-up: John J McBride (14) – 39 pts; Gross: John Doherty (7) – 31 gross pts; Third: Joe Coyle (6) – 37 pts. Ladies: Geraldine Butler (17, Elm Park) – 34 pts. CSS: Men 72, Ladies 74, Visitors 73

Sunday 30th August – Gents Members: Winner: Alistair Rodger (13) – 43 pts; Runner-up: John Barry (19) – 41 pts; Gross: Cian Harkin (0) – 39 gross pts; Third: Adrian McAlary (13) – 40 pts. CSS: 7



Portsalon Ladies

Eileen Reilly wins the Links Captains Prize for 2019/20: Deferred from March, the Portsalon Ladies Winter Links Captains Day was held on Thursday last. With over 73 ladies taking part and despite the inclement weather, the scoring was very close with a break of tie determining most of the prize winners. Eileen Reilly(17) from Ballybofey & Stranorlar with 38pts held off Margaret Crossan (19), also from B&S, to win the Captains Prize on a break of tie.

Ladies Winter Links (19-20) Captain’s Day Thursday 27th August 2020: Winner: Eileen Reilly (17) Ballybofey and Stranorlar 38pts BOT; Runner-up: Margaret McCrossan (19) B&S 38pts; Gross: Ann Cannon (11) Letterkenny 26 gross points; Third: Vera Kearney (21) 37pts; Fourth: Mairead Harkin (16) Gweedore 36pts B.O.T.; Fifth: Nuala McGarrigle (22) Letterkenny 36pts B.O.T.; First Nine: Christine Johnston (36) B&S 21pts B.O.T.; Second None: Tracy Spence (12) Letterkenny 19pts BOT. Non-Qualifiers: First: Patricia McAteer (32) 38 pts; Second: Brid Ui Chearnaigh (17) Gweedore 36pts

Hensey wins Members Competition: Deirdre Hensey (20) won the Sunday Members Competition (30th Aug) with 36pts with Aedeen Conway (16) taking the runners up spot with 34pts BOT. Well done ladies.

Dates for your diaries: Book before you play (timesheet is available to book one week in advance). Follow Club protocols before, during and after your game.

Members Competitions: On going

Donegal Shield: Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC 12th September (Sat)

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2020/21: 24th September, 29th October and 26th November (Thurs).

Letterkenny Ladies

AIB Open 18/08/20: Winner Ellen Russell with a fabulous 44pts.; Runner-Up Marian O’Sullivan 41pts.; Gross Ann Cannon 26gross pts.; 3rd Kit Boyce 39pts.; 4th Cynthia Fuery 37pts.; Visitor G Duffy 33pts. Front 9 Maura Cavanagh 20pts.(bot). Back 9 Katrina Rainey 20pts.(bot)

Little Angels Club Competition 20/08/20: Winner Sarah McBrearty 35pts.; Runner-Up Catherine Cooke Harkin 30pts.; Front 9 Anne Flannery 19pts.; Back 9 Sandra McMonagle 15pts.

Club Competition 27/08/20: Winner Sarah McBrearty 33pts.; Front 9 Mary Beth McBrearty 15pts; Back 9 Bridget McClafferty 13pts(bot)

Past Captains will take place on Sunday 6th September.

Best of luck to the Shield team playing in Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC on Saturday 12th September and to the Máire O’Donnell team who take on B&S in the coming weeks at home.

The Lady Captain's Outing will be to Greencastle on Saturday 26th September. Please add your name to list in Ladies Locker room.

Presentation of prizes is suspended at present in line with ILGU regulations.

Cloughaneely

Our two day Annual Golf Classic went very well last weekend. We had a super turnout with great numbers playing and there was a really positive buzz around the golf club. Credit is due to Philip and his team on the excellent greens they were rolling really well. Thank you to everyone for their support and help.

Results: 1st: Dean Gallagher, Seán Ó Gallchóir, Shane Corless & Conor Ó Gallchóir 109pts. 2nd: Danny McNulty, Martin Terry, Darragh Geaney & Brian Geaney 104pts. 3rd: Vincent Collum, Joe GAA McGarvey, Anne Collum & Donna Gallagher 92pts BOT. 4th: Sean McIntyre, Seamus O Hanlon, Owen McGee Jnr & Brian McGee 92pts BOT. 5th: David Hone, Matt McGeady, Joe Friel Jnr & Philip McGeady 92pts BOT. 6th: Raymond Shields, Dermot Shields, Mal Dunleavy & Shaun Quinn 92pts (Dunfanaghy GC). 7th: Chris McCallion, Bernie McCallion, Feargal Kilfeather & Ciarán Whoriskey 91pts. 8th: Denis Boyle, Conor Ó Gallchóir, Dan Doohan & Joe GAA McGarvey 90pts BOT. Ladies Prize: Kathleen Rodgers, Kathleen Doherty, Marie Kelly & Frances Sweeney 86pts (Gaoth Dobhair). Beginner's Prize: Aaron Bowyer, Noel Sweeney, Dylan Alcorn & Christopher Stewart. Non-GUI Prize Enda Fallon, Paul Gallagher, Tony Senior & Tom Meade. Longest Drive 3rd Hole: JB Mc Callion. Nearest the Pin 11th Hole: Anne Collum. Nearest the Pin 16th Hole: Marie Kelly. Longest Drive 18th Hole: Dean McColgan.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola would very much like to thank all Members, Visitors and local Businesses for their sponsorship and support. Tá muid fíor bhuíoch dár baill agus dár n-urraithe uilig a bhí sásta tacú linn. Go raibh maith agaibh uilig.

We have 3 interclub teams in action this weekend. Firstly Mark McGinley's Pierce Purcell team face Buncrana Golf Club with an away draw this Saturday afternoon.

Hugo Cannon's Minor League team face a strong Letterkenny team in the semi final on Sunday afternoon.

Also on Sunday our Junior Scratch Matchplay team face Cruit Island in the semi final in Narin Portnoo best of luck to all our teams.

Chris McCallion's 2020 Captain's Prize is on Saturday 12th September more details to follow soon. Tel 074 9165416 or email us.