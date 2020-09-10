WATCH: Picture gallery of Donegal Murvagh GC - Narin and Portnoo annual friendly

The ladies Annual Donegal Golf Club Murvagh & Narin & Portnoo GC friendly took place in Murvagh at the end of August. Due to Covid -19 this was the first event hosted by the ladies at Murvagh Golf club this year. It was also a first for the ladies of Narin & Portnoo Golf Club.

Donegal GC Competitions Secretary Geraldine Giblin, despite a recent injury, was at the club house to distribute the competition cards and keep everyone right as to whose turn it was to tee off on the day.

Some of the ladies dined in the club house restaurant on completion of their round of golf. Due to the times we now live in there was no get-together or Presentation on the day. However, the ladies from both clubs expressed their enjoyment of the day.

The overall winners were Donegal Golf Club Murvagh GC with a total of 187 pts.

Best Murvagh GC scores: 1st Margaret Buckley 41pts, 2nd Rosemary Carr, 39pts, 3rd Edel Nesbitt 37pts, 4th Michelle O’Rourke 36pts, 5th Sophie Carr 34 pts BOT

Narin & Portnoo GC, the winners last year, had a total of 169pts.

Best scores were 1st Geraldine O’Kane 38pts, 2nd Jenny Boyd 34pts BOT, 3rd Vice Captain Rosaleen Mullen 34pts, 4th Wendy Patterson 33pts, 5th Maire Walsh 30pts.