WATCH: Picture gallery plus all the news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Cruit Island

Very large turnout of golfers played in Packie Bonner Open. Scoring was very good and Michael Gallagher was man in form, shooting an excellent 42pts.

Packie Bonner Open 5/6-9-2020: 1st Michael Gallagher (24) 42pts B.O.T; 2nd Keith Bonner (11) 42pts; Gross Chris Mc Gonagle (3) 38pts; 3rd Shaun Burns (18) 41pts; 4th Joseph Doherty (12) 40pts B.O.T; F9 Vincent Bonner (16) 23pts; B9 Brendan Boyle (10) 22pts B.O.T. Par 68. CSS 67 (37pts)

On team front, Michael Boyle and his Junior Donegal League team lost in Narin/Portnoo to a very good Cloughaneely team.

Our Over 50s play final 1st leg against Portsalon G C, this Friday at Cruit Island. We will be looking to take a good lead before return leg at Portsalon.

There is sheet for Captain’s Outing to Rosapenna, Sandy Hills in clubhouse so if you’re interested get your name down as we need to book a number. Outing is on Saturday 17th October.

Gaoth Dobhair

A large entry took to the fairways last Saturday morning to compete for Jerry McClafferty’s Captains Prize. Played in windy but dry conditions the scoring was very even. With the top 15 and equal to qualify for the playoff it looked like the cut would come at 71. But three scores and the best score of the day a 67 amongst them from the last few fourballs knocked the 71s out. Now there was only 3 shots separating the 16 players going out in the playoff and it made for a very exciting finish.

As always the cream always comes to the top and this years winner Pól Mac Cumhaill was no exception. Having returned a 70 for the first 18 Pól returned a 2 over par for the 3rd nine to post a total of 100 for the 27 holes, a target that would not be surpassed.

We all congratulate Pól on his very deserving victory. The full results were as follows: Winner Pól Mac Cumhaill (11) 100; Runner up Paul Fletcher (19) 102 bot; Gross Hugh Ó Gallchóir 72; 3rd Daniel Ó Gallchóir (7) 102; 4th Michael Mc Bride (19) 103; 5th Stephen Ferry (26) 103; Best 18 Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh (16) 67; Past Captain Eoghan Gillespie (10) 70; Front 9 Mathew Harkin (16) 34; Back 9 Noel Ó Fearraigh (14) 31

Category Tony Gallagher (23) 104. Longest Drive Seán Sweeney. Nearest the Pin Hugh Ó Gallchóir on 7th and Cian Ó Fearraigh on the 11th.

The Captains shootout took place on Thursday evening and the winner was Hugh Ó Gallchoir and the Runner up was Padraig Gallagher. Congratulations to all the winners and to the Captain Jerry Mc Clafferty and his family on an excellent day.

Donegal Senior Scratch: Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir’s Senior scratch team will play their semi final in Narin/Portnoo next Sunday against a team not yet known. We wish them all the best.

Golf Classic: CLG Ghaoth Dobhair will host their Annual golf Classic in Magheragallon on Saturday the 19th September. Teams of 4 for €80. The classic is very generously sponsored by Falcon Green with prizes to the value of €2000 on offer. Members can book a tee time on How Did I Do. Visitors should contact Peadar on 087 0544258 to book a tee time. Ádh mór oraibh uilig.

Beidh comhlucht busanna Paddy Gallagher ag déanamh urraíocht ar chomórtas an deireadh Seachtaine. Paddy Gallagher Buses will sponsor this weekends competition.

BUNDORAN

Mid-week competition results, Wednesday Sept 2: Singles Stableford open competition which was kindly sponsored by Simpsons Supermarket, Bundoran. The results were: 1st David Dolan 44pts, 2nd Mason Collins 39pts, 3rd Conor Daly 38pts. Wednesday CSS 69

Weekend Competition. On Saturday the men’s club ran a Singles Stableford which was kindly sponsored by Patrick McCaffrey & Sons, Ballintra. The results were: 1st Aidan McGurran 39pts (BoT), 2nd Padraig Sheridan 39pts, 3rd Tom Lynch 36pts, 4th Danny McLernon 35pts (BoT). Gross was won by Mason Collins 30pts. Saturday CSS 72

Lady Captain’s Day: On Sunday we had Fran Murphy’s Lady Captain’s Day which was greatly supported by members with many golfers taking to the fairways on the day. Results: 1st Malachy Cullen 42pts, 2nd Glen Matthews 39pts (BoT), 3rd Martin Shepard 39pts. Gross was won by Mason Collins 30pts. Sunday CSS 70

THIS WEEKS COMPETITION: This weekend’s Competition is Singles Stableford kindly sponsored by First Response (Niall Clancy) which will take place over Saturday & Sunday

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

SENIORS: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

MEMBERSHIP: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

GOLF CLASSIC: Connect Mental Health golf classic is taking place September 11th to book tee times contact the pro shop on 071 984 1302 as tee times filling up fast. Loads of prizes up to be won.

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Nice to see so many of our Lady Members and Visiting Ladies taking part in our first winter links of the season with some very good scores being returned. 1st Lynn McOwan R/C 38pts BOT.; 2nd Eilish Walsh D/F 38pts BOT.; 3rd Rose Gavaghan D/F 38pts.; 4th Rosie Agnew R/C 36Pts BOT.; 5th Karen McGlinchey P/S 36Pts BOT.; 6th Anne Sweeney B/S 36pts BOT. 1st9 Christine Lavery D/F 17Pts BOT. 2nd9 Grace McFadden D/F 19pts BOT. Congratulations to all the winners.

Saturday’s competition was changed from stroke to stableford that brought a smile to some faces. 1st Gaye Regan 33Pts.; 2nd Margaret Roarty 32Pts.; 3rd Gillian Robinson 31Pts. 1st9 Cathleen Boyle 18Pts BOT. 2nd9 June Nelson 19Pts. Well done all.

Saturday the 12th is a club stableford competition. Good luck to Team Captain Cathleen Boyle and all the Ladies who will travel on Saturday to B/S to play in the Donegal Shield.

Monday the 21st is the first seniors competition of the season. Timesheet is now in operation.

Donegal Seniors Alliance

Donegal Seniors Golf Alliance at Narin & Portnoo 1 Sept: 1st S Mc Ginley 5 North West 39; 2nd S Clerkin 23 North West 38; 3rd P Ferry 23 Letterkenny 37 BOT; 4th M Naughton 20 Portnoo 37; 5th E Davis 13 Portsalon 36 BOT; GrossM Gallagher 6 Letterkenny 25 Gross Ptd; 6th K Martin 24 Donegal 36; 7th P Brennan 21 Donegal 35 BOT; 8th A Harkin 20 Portnoo 35 BOT; 9th C Williamson 15 Letterkenny 35; 10th E Mc Donnell 21 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 34 BOT

CAT A: 1st D Bogeus 12 Dunfanaghy 33; 2nd G Driver 12 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 32

CAT B: 1st R Porter 17 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 34; 2nd J Walsh 19 Dunfanaghy 33

CAT C: 1st J MC Ginley 17 North West 31 BOT; 2nd T Caldwell 21 North West 31

CAT D: 1st P Roddy 24 Ballybofey & Stranorlar 34; 2nd H Casey 25 Strabane 33

Hole in One at 11th P Campion 13 Narin & Portnoo.

Dunfanaghy

Kilbrae Cup (Golfer of the Year) Stableford - Sunday 6th September: 1st Caolan McBride (23) 42 pts; 2nd James Doherty (14) 41 pts; Gross: James T Sweeney (4) 33 pts; 3rd Liam McBride (22) 40 pts; Front Nine: Anthony Gallagher (12) 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Ciaran Ferry (22) 22 pts. CSS: 37 pts

​Gents Open Stableford - Saturday 5th September: 1st Don Sheridan (11) 39 pts BOT; 2nd Ross Moore (14) Malone 39 pts; Gross: Nial Kearne (1) Murvagh 36 pts; 3rd James McMullan (18) 38 pts; Front Nine: Charles Roarty Jnr (11) 21 pts BOT; Back Nine: Willie Wilkin (18) 20 pts. CSS: 37 pts

Gents Open Stableford - Wednesday 2nd September: 1st Carlos O'Reilly (5) 39 pts; 2nd Paul Smyth (11) 38 pts BOT; Gross: Billy Griffin (11) 27 pts; 3rd Tony Diver (19) 37 pts BOT. CSS: 37 pts.

Gaoth Dobhair Ladies

Weatherwise it was a lottery; forecast for last Wednesday was to be a washout so Captain’s Prize to the ladies was changed to Tuesday and still the rains came but mostly in the morning and it turned brighter for the afternoon players and caused no problems for the ladies in form.

Taking her second Major of the season was Aisling McCool who returned a very decent score to win the Captain’s Prize, Jerry McClafferty. Aisling, who has shown great improvement in her game this year, is a force to be reckoned with and will surely win many more Majors in the future.

Many thanks to Jerry for his beautiful prizes and his family who provided lovely food and refreshments on Saturday and entertained guests all day. Full results: 1st Aisling McCool 69; 2nd Brid Kearney 73 B.o.t.; Gross Kathleen Rodgers 90; 3rd Edel Ui Rabhartaigh 73; 4th Marie Kelly 75. Category Frances Sweeney 76. Front Nine Kathleen Doherty. Back 9 Sheila Gallagher.

Next Wednesdays competition is kindly sponsored by Maureen Hannah and on Saturday 19th is the team event annual GAA classic Bookings can be made on HDID.

Rosapenna

The Rosapenna Senior & Junior Scratch Cups sponsored by McGinley Motors, Letterkenny took place last Saturday the 5th September, over both championship links. The Senior Scratch Cup was won for a third time, by Eddie McCormack of Galway, returning rounds of 71 and 71, for a -1 total of 142. The runner up was Patrick Keeling of Roganstown, with 145 (2 over). In 3rd place was Padraig O'Dochartaigh, Gweedore, with 148 (5 over). 4th was John Neary, Donegal, with 149 (6 over), and in 5th Place was Luke Kelly, Belvoir Park, with 150 (7 over). 1st Nett was Enda Kennedy, Rosapenna, 149 nett, and 2nd Nett was Liam Casey, Roscommon, with 150 nett bot. 2nd round gross, was won by Kyle McCarron, North-West, with 70 gross.

The Junior Scratch Cup (5+ handicap) was won by Rosapenna member Michael Bradley Jnr returning rounds of 78 & 79 for a 157 total (14 over) bot. The runner up was a Robert Dervan, Ballina, with 157 (14 over). 3rd Place was won by Brendan Roache, Rosapenna, 160. In 4th Place, was Jason Conway, Donegal, 161. 1st Nett was Connor Mullholland, Banbridge, 152 nett, and 2nd Nett was John McHale, Roscommon, 152 nett. 2nd round gross was won by Damian Kelly, Glasson, 79 bot.

Many thanks to the volunteers that assisted on the day including John Doran Snr, Edward McGroddy, John Martin & Joe McHugh. Also, thanks to our sponsor Noel McGinley of McGinley Motors, Letterkenny for their continued support.

Club Competition: The club competition played on Sunday the 6th of September was won by Michael Bradley (7*) with 40pts. The runner up was Jodie McHugh (14*), with 39pts. The gross winner was Seamus Connor (4), with 31 gross pts. In third place was Shaun Boyce (8), with 38pts. The front nine winner was Denis Boyce (13) with 20pts, and the back nine winner was John Doran Jnr (9*) with 21pts bot. * denotes adjusted handicap re mixed tee, this is a two shot increase to your standard handicap when playing from the blue markers.

Twos : Shane Coll, Jodie McHugh and Gerard McCormack.

2020 Doubles Matchplay: The draw for the 2020 Doubles Matchplay has been made and is on display on the members notice board in the front foyer of the Golf Pavilion. All first rounds ties must be completed by Monday the 21st of September. Members who have not paid their entry fee are asked to pay same in the Golf Shop asap.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay: Now at the semi final stage, all matches must be completed by Monday the 21st of September, any ties not completed will be tossed.

Upcoming Events - Sunday 13th - St Andrews Cup

Portsalon

Irish Independent Top 50 Holes: The Irish Independent recently published their 'Top 50 Holes in Ireland supplement, a project overseen by renowned golf writer Brian Keogh. The think-tank behind the listing included Major champions Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry as well as former European Ryder Cup stalwart and winning Captain Paul McGinley. Portsalon's picturesque par-four second hole was amongst the chosen 50 holes from across Ireland that featured on the list, with McGinley putting it forward as his favourite Irish golf hole. This was a lovely accolade to receive for the club and the Independent, with the help of Club Manager Daragh Lyons, released a splendid flyover video of Portsalon's second hole to go with the publication. This video can be viewed via the club's Facebook/Twitter pages.

Ramelton and Milford dominating doubles Matchplay: The Club Doubles Matchplay has reached the semi-final stage and it's a pair of Milford vs. Ramelton showdowns to decide the final pairing. David Bonner's golf has been standout all summer and his playing partner Damian Toland is also hitting his stride in recent weeks. They face a stern challenge in last-four giving away shots to Tony McNamee and David Fisher. The Ramelton pairing won a heavyweight 'Wee Toon' quarter-final as they got the measure of Kyle Burke and Michael Molloy and will fancy their chances of advancing once again.

The bottom side of the draw was a contest between two reliable and tested partnerships as Charlie McCahill and Chuck McTaggart got to terms with Daniel Shields and Gerry Hannan. Having taken a quarter-final win over in-form Scratch Cup winner Cian Harkin, the Ramelton pair weren't for stopping and they've negotiated a tricky test to book their place in the final.

In the Singles Matchplay, both Daniel Shields and Kyle Burke will be bidding to atone for their doubles disappointment when they meet in the quarter-finals. There will also be plenty of bragging rights on the line when reigning champion Ducky Callaghan takes on Kevin Boyce in the last-eight.

With a number of outstanding last-16 games to played in the Singles event, those contending are reminded that the completion date for this round has passed and the competition secretary may be forced to toss a coin if fixtures cannot be arranged. Please give courtesy to fellow competitors by adhering to the dates.

Gents Results - Saturday 5th September - Gents Members: Winner: Ultan McGettigan (24) - 39 pts; Runner-up: Paul O'Reilly (6) - 38 pts; Gross: Paschal Cullen (6) - 34 pts; Third: Gary Sheehan (15) - 37 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 6th September - Gents Members: Winner: John McGettigan (17) – 43pts; Runner-up: Kyle Burke (16) – 42 pts; Gross: Sean Forbes (7) – 32 gross pts; Third: Pat McNulty (19) – 40 pts. CSS: 71

Portsalon Ladies

Toal wins first September Competition: Maura Toal (31) claimed the first September Members competition on the slimmest of margins from fellow playing partner Jackie Friel (23) with 37pts on a break of tie, with Maura winning on a count back. A missed putt on the 18th was the difference on the day, well done Maura!

Team News: Maire O’Donnell Competition - Best of luck to Lady Vice Captain and Team Captain, Iris Condron and her players who are away to North West his weekend in the first leg of their semi-final match.

Donegal Shield Competition at Ballybofey & Stranorlar GC - Best of luck to Lady Captain Roseanne, Lady Vice Captain Iris and the Portsalon Ladies who will travel to Ballybofey on Saturday to compete for the Donegal Shield.

Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 20/21: The 2020/21 Winter Links season will being on Thursday 24th September with the timesheet available to book one week in advance (Open Thursday 17th September).

Dates for your diaries: Remember to book before you play (timesheet is available to book one week in advance). Follow Club protocols before, during and after your game and enjoy!

Members Competitions: On going Portsalon Ladies Winter Links 2020/21: 24th September, 29th October and 26th November (Thurs).

Letterkenny

Competitions results - Mr Dermot Condon’s President’s Prize (05/09/2020): Saturday past saw the eagerly anticipated President’s prize, on a day of high scoring all round & a packed field from early in the morning. Winner on the day went to the inform golfer & 3 Handicapper Jamie Foley with an amazing 44 points (68nett) including birdies on 3rd, 5th, 7th, 12th, 15th & 18th. His only dropped shots of the day came on the 6th with a double bogey. 2nd place went to major specialist Pluincead O’Fearraigh (21) with 41 point(BOT) including a birdie on the 12th & 5 pars. Gross prize went to Eamonn McGlinchey (5) also with 41 points & 73 nett, with a birdie on the 1st & 15 pars. Non Qualifiers prize went to Liam McFadden (18) with 41 points including 8 pars. 3rd place went to Henry McCahey (10) with 40 points (BOT) including 2 birdies & 7 pars. 4th was Liam Rodgers (27) with 40 points. Student prize went to Glenn McNulty (18) with 39 points. Senior prize went to Columba Crawford (26) with 38 points. Committee prize with 37 points was Liam Wiseman. Past President prize went to Eamonn O’Carroll(18) with 36 points. Front 9 prize went to Denis O’Donnell. Back 9 prize went to John Bowe. Longest drive on the 18th went to David McCormick. Nearest the pin on the 16th was Captain Ed Margey.

Zeus Industrial Products Open (06/09/2020): Winner of the Zeus open was Michael McCormick (22) with 40 points(BOT) including 5 pars. 2nd place went to Brian O’Donnell (16) also with 40 points including 9 pars. Gross prize went to David McCormick (5) in a round that included birdies on 3rd, 5th, 10th & 18th & 8 pars. 3rd place went to PJ Nee (10) with 39 points including 8 pars & birdies on 4th & 15th. 4th place went to Tony Blake (15) with 38 points (BOT).

Cat 4 (31/08/2020): Winner was Chris Wuertz (25) with 20 points.

Cat 4/John J Doherty Memorial Cup will be played Sunday September 27th. First tee reserved from 11.30am to 12.30pm. See notice board in locker room for more details.

Team news: The Letterkenny Golf Club team booked their County Final spot with a hard fought but convincing win over two time reigning champions Donegal GC in the semi-final of Junior Scratch Matchplay. The match was played at the splendid Narin and Portnoo Golf Club on Sunday the 6th of September 2020. This format consists of 7 singles matches, played of scratch, with matches played to a finish.

The Barnhill men now enter the Final where they meet a strong Cloughaneely Golf Club team who defeated Cruit Island GC in the other Semi-Final. The Final will also take place in the redesigned Narin & Portnoo GC, links which was a treat for the players of all teams to play. The final date is Sunday the 20th of September with a 2.30pm tee off.

Letterkenny Minor League Team reached the semi-final by beating Ballybofey/Stranorlar winning 3 matches away and one at home. On Sunday 6th September the team bowed out to Cloughaneely Cloughaneely got their one match away and two at home so they go forward to the final playing either Rosapenna or Murvagh. We wish Cloughaneely the best of luck going forward to the final.

Cloughaneely

A huge congratulations to both our Minor League and Junior Scratch Matchplay Teams that have progressed to the County Finals! A super achievement by our small 9 hole club in the Gaeltacht. Our Minor league team defeated a strong Letterkenny. We were really up against it with only two home matches. Joe McGarvey and John Murphy secured a great win early and it was JB McCallion & Joe Gallagher that won on 17th to secure another win. Away in Letterkenny GC it was the pair of Dan Doohan and Shaun McGarvey who geled really well to win on 17 and secure the vital away win. A great result to reach the 2020 Minor League Final.

Our 2020 Junior Scratch Team had a super win Vs Cruit Island Golf Club at the newly redesigned Narin Portnoo Links. Great wins for Mark McGinley (4&3), Cian McGarvey (3&1), Seán Ó Gallchóir (3&2) and Paul Doherty (2&1) was just enough to beat a strong and valiant Cruit team.

We face Letterkenny GC in the County Final on Sunday 20th Sept at 2.30pm. Best of luck to both teams.

Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola would very much like to thank all Members, Visitors and local Businesses for their sponsorship and support. Tá muid fíor bhuíoch dár baill agus dár n-urraithe uilig a bhí sásta tacú linn.

Chris McCallion's 2020 Captain's Prize is on this Saturday 12th September. 18 Hole Singles Stableford competition with excellent prizes on offer. The timesheet is filling up very quickly please book on our website or on the ClubNet app. We wish Club Captain Chris the very best on his day.

Please note the golf course is closed to all golfers on Tuesday 15th and Wednesday 16th September for some maintenance work. Tel 074 9165416 or email us. Please support all our Sponsors. Bígí slán agus tabhair aire.