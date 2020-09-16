Tir Chonaill AC athletes excel at the Mary Peters Track, Belfast and at Santry

On Sunday in Santry the National Junior U20 championships were held and theree was silver for Eoin Sharkey in the 400m Hurdles in 59.14secs in a most competitive race. Eoin tactically ran an excellent race and came from 5th at 200m to win silver at the finish.

There was a 4th place for Niamh Moohan in the 100m Hurdles, ran into a minus 4.3 wind/gale. Niamh was unfortunate to lose her rhythmn at hurdle 1 but battled all the way to the finish

A recent addition to the Tir Chonaill club, Michaela Galvin, finishes 8th with a best of 10.23m in the Triple Jump

The Ulster/Athletics Northern Ireland Seniors and older age groups were held at the Mary Peters Track, Balfast on Friday evening and Saturday last.

In the senior and U20 3k walk there was gold for Siobhan Doherty, 17mins 38secs - a great performance from the Carrick woman

There was silver for Conal Mahon in the Triple Jump/13.99m and a 6.50m Long Jump. Two excellent perrformances from the Fermanagh club man

There was a 2nd in the 100mh by Niamh Moohan 16.02secs. Ran over senior heights and spacings this was a very good performance from the Frosses girl against senior opposition

Caolan O'Callaghan was 4th in the Triple Jump,13.79m and 6.17m in the Long Jump. The Donegal Town man making a welcome return from a recent ankle injury

Niamh Carolan was 3rd in the Javelin with 24.63m. A first medal for Niamh at provincial level for the Kinlough girl

Under 20 Junior: 1st U20 Discus/1.75k Aaron Bradshaw 30.19m and 2mins 7.19secs/800m. A good day for a multi event talented Kinlough athlete

Under 19: Laoise McGonagle, 2nd in Long Jump/4,85m, 2nd Shot/4k /9.53m and 20+Javelin - one of the best ever days performances for the Portnoo girl

U18: Shane Breslin 1st Shot Putt/12.36m and 1st Javelin/29.04m. The Drimarone man,current National age group Shot chamipion, continues to improve.

Jack Kelly 1,500m 4mins 54.66secs - the Glenties man, a relatively newcomer to track athletics, can be pleased with his performance.

U16: Pole Vault 1st Fintan Dewhirst/2,60m - Fintan a multi event athlete, from the Glen of Glenties, was more than happy with his introduction to competitive pole vaulting.

1,500m 3rd Cathal O'Donnell, 4mins 18.19secs. Cathal ran the race of his life and an excellent time of 4mins 18secs to add to his silver winning performance in the 3k/9mins 35secs two weeks ago

Donegal 5k

Good luck to Senior Men, Over 35 and Over 35 and Over 50 womens teams competing in the Donegal 5k championships at Letterkenny on Sunday morning.