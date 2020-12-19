WATCH: Virtual 2020 Donegal Half Marathon in pictures

As we head in to Christmas week, here's a picture gallery with music from the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon held in association with the Kernan's Retail Group.

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee extend a big thank you to everyone who took part and supported the event in any way. It proved a huge success, with 240 participants raising €6,000 for the Acute Stroke Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, and a defibrillator being installed at Kernan's Spar, Tullygay, Letterkenny.

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee extends its sincere thanks, also, to the ever-helpful Cathal Curran from the Kernan's Retail Group for his time in preparing this video.

The Donegal Half Marathon Committee hope to be in a position to hold an actual race next year, alongside a virtual event for those who won't be in Letterkenny on the last weekend of August in 2021.