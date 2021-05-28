Watch: Donegal's Jason Quigley gives his views on the big fight in Las Vegas

Search our Archive
29/05/2021
Donegal's Jason Quigley returns to the ring on Saturday night, taking on Shane Mosley Junior for the NABO Middleweight title in Las Vegas.
The Ladbrokes ambassador has produced a video diary on his fight journey. Here's Episode 2 - Weight-in wait.
Quigley is due to be in the ring in the small hours of Sunday morning Irish time.
