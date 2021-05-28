Watch: Donegal's Jason Quigley at the weigh-in for his big fight in Las Vegas this weekend

Donegal's Jason Quigley returns to the ring on Saturday night, taking on Shane Mosley Junior for the NABO Middleweight title in Las Vegas.

Here's the weigh-in.

Quigley (18-1, 14KOs) faces Mosley Jr (17-3, 10KOs) at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay.

The bout, on the undercard of the WBC world lightweight title bout between Devin Haney and Jorge Linares, will be shown live on DAZN.

Quigley will have former WBC bantamweight champion McCullough in his corner this weekend. ‘Pocket Rocket’ McCullough is filling in with Quigley’s coach Andy Lee unable to travel.

“I’m honoured to be here,” McCullough said. “I know where Jason is at and he has the ability to win this fight.”