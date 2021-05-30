WATCH: Thrilling bout as Donegal boxer Jason Quigley wins in Las Vegas

Donegal middleweight Jason Quigley was forced to go all the way before he secured the narrowest of wins against Shane Mosley Jr in an absorbing fight at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Hotel.

Quigley picked up a majority decision (97-93, 96-96, 95-95) win to take the WBO-NABO ranking title, and fell to his knees in delight.

The razor-tight win sees Quigley improve to 19(14)-1(1) while Mosley drops to 17(10)-4(0) albeit following the best performance of his career.

Quigley, who had not fought since stopping Fernando Marin last January, was under pressure from early on in the first round, but picked things up in round two.

Wayne McCullough was watching on from the the corner and must have had some concerns as Quigley looked to be behind come the end of the fifth round.

But the Donegal boxer managed to pick things up.

Both landed massive right hands to start the ninth and penultimate round and Quigley gave it his all in the tenth and final round.