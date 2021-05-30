WATCH: Quigley's defeated opponent would like to see a rematch - and feels that he did enough to win

Shane Mosley Jr, who was beaten by Jason Quigley for the WBO-NABO middleweight title at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Hotel last night, has called for a rematch.
Quigley picked up a majority decision win after ten absorbing rounds. It was a majority decision for Jason Quigley (97-93, 96-96, 95-95) who fell to his knees in delight.
But his opponent felt that he had done enough to win and would love a rematch.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email
More News
Karen Guthrie who hit six points in Saturday night's win over Mayo in Ballybofey PICTURE: Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.