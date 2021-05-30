WATCH: Quigley's defeated opponent would like to see a rematch - and feels that he did enough to win

Shane Mosley Jr, who was beaten by Jason Quigley for the WBO-NABO middleweight title at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas’s Mandalay Bay Hotel last night, has called for a rematch.

Quigley picked up a majority decision win after ten absorbing rounds. It was a majority decision for Jason Quigley (97-93, 96-96, 95-95) who fell to his knees in delight.

But his opponent felt that he had done enough to win and would love a rematch.