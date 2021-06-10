WATCH: See golf photos and reports from golf clubs around Donegal

Rosapenna

Gents Competition Results: The shop sweep played over the Old Tom Morris Links on Wednesday the 2nd of June was won by Chris Breen (4.2) with 41pts*, the runner up was Kieran McGee (15.1) with 39pts* and third place was Jimmy Carr (24.1) 38pts bot. Two's - Martin McBride, Seamus Herraghty, Jodie McHugh, Kieran McGee, Matthew Coyle, Chris Breen & Pat Boyce. Entries - 23pax.

The club competition on Sunday the 6th played over the Old Tom Morris Links was won by Maurice Connolly (23.4) with 50pts, the runner up was Fergus Sheeran (23.3) with 44pts. The gross prize went to Seamus Connor (3.0) with 36 gross pts*, and third place went to Gerard McGee (19.6) with 42pts*. The front nine winner was Pat Boyce (10.3) with 24pts, and the back nine winner was David Ladley (20.5) with 25pts*. Two's - Louis Boyce, Johnny Connor Jnr, Pete McBride Jnr, Joe McHugh, Jodie McHugh, Michael Gallagher Jnr, Michael Harkin, Paddy Fox, David Ladley & Kevin Gallagher (x3). Entires - 60pax.

A members Pavilion Golf Shop credit balance is available by phoning the golf shop or sending an email to golf@rosapenna.ie for a full statement of your account. The club prize breakdown is also available on the members noticeboard in the front hall of the Golf Pavilion.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

Saturday Golf: All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop. Through the summer months there will be a Saturday Singles (Multi Tee format - Blue or white tees) on the Sandy Hills Links for Gents, open to members & their guests only. The entry fee will be €10.00 per member & €50.00 per guest to include the two's competition. This will also be bookable via the competitions section of the BRS App.

Course Notice: The Sandy Hills Links has returned to green fee only for all players. All members are required to book tee times for the Old Tom Morris Links via the BRS App. If you are on the course you must be on the tee sheet. NO PLACING - Play the balls as it lies (effective from Monday May 31st).

Golf Fees 2021: The annual Golf Fees (period 1 Apr 2021 - 31st March 2022) are now due. Our preferred method of payment is bank transfer, payment by card over the phone is also welcomed. All members have now received their renewal by either post or email.

Member Tee Times: All available member tee times will be bookable via the BRS App. All other tee times are held for hotel guests, open for day visitors to book online or held for green-keeping (spraying/seeding etc) windows. Booking enquiries over the phone will be offered the same tee times as showing via the BRS App.

2021 Golfer of the Year: The next Golfer of the Year event is scheduled for Sunday June 20th. The Golfer of the Year table will be available on the members noticeboard in the front hall.

Team Golf: The Pierce Purcell team were in action on Sunday against Strabane, with 2 matches at home and 3 away the end result was 4-1 to Strabane. Many thanks to team captain Charlie McBride and to the panel of players for their efforts.

Michael Bonner Singles Matchplay 2021: The sign in sheet is available in the Pavilion Golf Shop for this event and ALL ENTRIES must be paid before names are put down on the entry sheet. Draw to be made and published on June 12th.

Doubles Matchplay 2021:The sign in sheet is available in the Pavilion Golf Shop for this event and ALL ENTRIES must be paid before names are put down on the entry sheet. Draw to be made and published on June 12th.

Rosapenna Ladies

All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop.

Once again, there was an excellent entry to the Saturday weekly competition, and despite the blustery conditions, there was exceptional scoring again. Indeed, the Old Tom Morris course was a delight to play and immaculate after the recent lay off, so congratulations to all concerned for the many additions and improvements. Well done Helena McBride (31) winner on 41 points, three shots clear of runner up Sharon Bradley (44) 39 points and Claire Lenny (13) was third on 38 points.

The first nine winner was Brighdin McGuigan (45) with 18 points and the second nine winner was Suzanne Gallagher (27) with 22 points. Incredible scoring ladies and good to see the class of 2019 featuring in the winners enclosure, so keep up the good work. Next weeks competition will be kindly sponsored by the Glen Restaurant and everyone is required to enter as usual via the Resort BRS system and adhere to current Covid & health guidelines, and maintaining social distancing.

The 9 hole competition was also well supported and congratulations Susie Coyle (45) on your first victory this year with 16 points and runner up was Jean Horgan (45) with 12 points. Again, great to see recent newbies featuring in all of these weekly competitions. In the Teams section, the first round of the Ulster Challenge Cup (handicap 25+) took place against Newtownstewart on Sunday with three players travelling away and 2 players remaining at home.

Conditions were ideal but unfortunately the ladies were narrowly defeated by 3 matches to 2 and thus exit this competition. Best of luck to Newtownstewart in their next round and thanks to captains Suzanne Gallagher and Deirdre Duncan for taking charge of this team. Panels are currently being organised for the Irish Mixed Foursomes and the All Ireland Four ball, so please put your name forward if you wish to be considered for those teams.

June

Wednesday 9th - Shop Sweep

Saturday 12th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 13th - Gents Singles

Wednesday 16th - Shop Sweep

Saturday 19th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 20th - Gents Singles (Golfer of the Year)

Portsalon

Care for the course: Significant damage was caused to the putting surface on the 9th green on Sunday June 6th. This is the third such incident to occur since the golf course re-opened in April. All members are asked to take care of the course and also to report anyone that is seen to cause this type of damage.

Club Matchplay Entry: Entry to the Singles and Doubles Matchplay will open on Thursday 10th June and can be entered Via the Club V1 app or in the shop. Closing date for entry 20th June.

Gents Results - Members Stableford – Wednesday 2nd June: Winner: Kevin McFadden (21) – 42 pts; Runner-up: John J McBride (14) – 40 pts; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (4) – 34 gross pts; Third: David Butler (10) – 40 pts

Members Stableford – Saturday 6th June: Winner: Jack Langan (15) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Liam Donlon (23) – 41 pts BOT; Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) – 37 gross pts; Third: Odhran McGowan (14) – 41 pts

Members Stableford – Sunday 7th June: Winner: Ciaran McFadden (10) – 43 pts; Runner-up: Dave Hughes (18) – 41 pts; Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) – 36 gross pts; Third: Martin O'Reilly (23) – 40 pts

Bank Holiday Monday – 4BBB Ladies & Gents: Winners: Jack & Amy Friel (12) – 48 pts; Runners-up: Kevin & Clare McGonagle (6) – 45 pts

Portsalon Ladies

Clinton Scorcher: Sunday's weather was hot and so was Pamela Clinton McDermott’s golf, recording 39pts, with no fewer than ten pars to give her a single point lead from nearest competition Deirdre Hensey, 38pts. Well done ladies.

Maire O'Donnell Final 2020: Delayed due to Covid restrictions from September last year, Lady Captain Iris and her Team will be competing against Letterkenny Golf Club this Saturday afternoon in the first leg of the long awaited final. The delay has done little to dampen the excitement and enthusiasm in the club and the ladies are looking forward to getting the final underway. Best of luck ladies.

Dates for your diaries: The Members Competition Sunday 13th June (alternative day is Friday 11th June) and June Monthly (ongoing).

Portsalon’s Open Week is scheduled to take place from July 7th -14th

The timesheet will now go live seven-days in advance at 6pm each evening and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, REGISTER at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards to the Ladies locker room.

Letterkenny

Monday Bank Holiday saw the opening of outdoor facilities for our members with food and refreshments on offer. It was a beautiful sunny day on the course and the smell of food with outdoor seating and tables was an inviting site on completing 18 holes of golf.

Letterkenny played Lisburn on Sunday in the Jimmy Bruen Cup. It was 3 matches away and two matches at home. Letterkenny had an excellent win on the day, getting 1.5 matches away and 2 matches at home. All the players played well and were a credit to the Club. Our next game is against Dunmurry.

Voucher Comp Day 1 - played on Saturday May 29th was won by Brian Mullen (21.5) with a score of 41 pts. Joe Brown (19.8) was runner up with 39 pts. and William White (12.8) was third with 37 pts.

Voucher Comp Day 2 - Saturday May 30th was won by Kevin Rafferty (2.9) with a score of 41 pts. Yuel Tease (15.6) was 2nd with 39 pts. and Christopher Duffy (3.9) was third with 38 pts.

Brian Mullen is the Overall Voucher Winner of the two days competition.

Wednesday Members Comp - 2nd of June was won by Michael Shiel (22.5) with a score of 41 pts. Dermot Rainey (19.1) was runner up with 41 pts. and Ed. Margey (14.1) was third with 37 pts.

CAT 4 9 holes - Monday 31st of May – in first place John Rooney (28) with a score of 21 pts. Jim McGlynn (29.9) was runner up with 20 pts. and Brian Hegarty (30.4) was third with 18 pts.

Donegal GC, Murvagh

First Sponsored Competition: Herron Auto Single Stableford: 29 /30 May /2021: Winner: Niall Kearns (03) 42 points; 2nd: Craig Loughman (12) 41 points; 3rd: Kieran Mullin (10) 40 points; 4th: Conor Rooney (21) 39 points (B.O.T.); Gross: John Neary (0) 34 points

02/June 2021: Winner: Shane Devlin (25) 41 points; 2nd: John Jnr. McCaughen (09) 40 points; 3rd: Michael Doherty (08) 40 points; Gross: Damien Mulhern (03) 33 points

05/06 June 2021: Gateway Lodge & Blas (Stroke): Winner: Ciaran Campbell (08) 68 (B.O.T.); 2nd: Simon Hopper (11) 68; 3rd: Sean Carlin (10) 69; 4th: Gareth Britton (27) 70 (B.O.T.); Gross: Shaun Meehan (03) 72. Saturday Prize: Glenn Patterson 18 (70)

All Ireland Cups & Shields Finals: Best wishes to all the teams competing in the All Ireland Cups & Shields Finals hosted by Murvagh Golf Club from the 9 - 11 June and a special mention for our own Jimmy Bruen team who will be hoping to win a first All Ireland title for Donegal Golf Club. Best of luck to Team Captain Hugh Cassidy and all his players.

Gaoth Dobhair

The good weather over the bank holiday weekend attracted a good turnout for the weekly competition. The single stroke competition was won by Paul Lynch (14) with a good score of 66 nett. The other prizes were as follows. Catergory 0-7 Jason Mc Bride (5) 67, Cat 17-24 Michael Barry (20) 66, Cat 25+ Danny Ferry (26) 67. The nines were won by Brian Doherty (27) with 32 and Owenie Gallagher (10) 30. We would like to sincerely thank our Silent sponsors for the day.

Next week's competition will be Single Stableford sponsored by Farren Roarty Accountants.

Seniors: Last week's seniors competitions was won by Cathal Murray (31) with 41 pts. This is Cathal’s second won in the seniors and will be docked a shot for future competitions. Second place went to the man who seems to have got the taste for winning of late Seán Ó hIcí (20) with 39 pts and third went to Peadar Ó Gallchóir (13) with 37 pts. The Seniors competition continues every Tuesday and Thursday for those 55 and over and is OPEN to members and visitors alike.

The Paul A Roarty Electrical contractor sponsored Bank Holiday Monday Scramble competition was won by Charlie Sweeney (12) Eamonn Davis (12) Michael Mc Bride (13) and John P Diver (29) 30.4 nett. 2nd Peadar Ó Gallchóir (13) Noel Ó Fearraigh (15) Donal Greene (15) and Mary Lucy Ferry (27) with 33. 3rd Captain Jerry Mc Clafferty (20) Lady Captain Marian Curran (32) and Michael Barry (21) with 33.05.

There will be other Scramble Competitions over the coming months and we ask all members to please support them.

The Pierce Purcell team play their first round match at home on Friday the 11th June against Narin/Portnoo at 4pm. Adh mór orthú.

Dunfanaghy

Spring/Summer Cup (Golfer of the Year) Stroke, Sponsored by Letterkenny Driving Range: Sunday 6th June; 1st Eamonn McBride (18) 61; 2nd Ruairi McGlinchey (13) 65; Gross: Brendan McGrath (3) 71; 3rd Gary Martin (11) 67; Front Nine: Ger Dalton (8) 29; ​Back Nine: Shaun Gallagher (9) 33.5

Gents Stableford, Saturday 5th June: 1st Seamus McCauley (10) 39 pts BOT; 2nd Paul Grant (7) 39 pts; Gross: Brendan McGrath (3) 30 pts BOT; 3rd Nigel Nixon (19) 38 pts BOT; Front Nine: Kevin James (14) 22 pts BOT; Back Nine: Russell Daly (16) 21 pts

Gents Stableford, Wednesday 2nd June: 1st Joe Langan (23) 49 pts; 2nd Conan Brennan (23) 42 pts; Gross: Conor Hanna (2) 38 pts; 3rd Darragh Geaney (11) 41 pts; Front Nine: Brendan McGrath (3) 21 pts BOT; Back Nine: Charles Roarty Jnr (10) 22 pts.

Bundoran

The weekend's Competition Singles Stableford on 5th, 6th & 7th June which was kindly sponsored by Western Car Sales, Enniskillen. 1st Oran Gallagher 45pts, 2nd Dermot Burke 43pts (BoT), 3rd Martin Corry 43pts (BoT),4th Brian Melly 43pts (BoT). Gross was won by Michael Burke with 36pts.

This weekend’s competition is Singles Stableford on 12th & 13th June and is kindly sponsored by Olympic Amusements, Bundoran.

To book a tee time for any of these competitions please contact David at the Pro Shop on 071 984 1302 or book via the BRS App.

Seniors: The seniors club play every Tuesday with the 1st Tee reserved from 10.50am – 12.00pm open to all male members who have reached the age of 55 and over, new members are always welcome so come long and enjoy a nice leisurely game of golf while making new friends and meeting some old friends.

Membership: New members are always welcome for more information on membership please 071 984 1302 or email us on info@bundorangolfclub.com, also check out the website at www.bundorangolfclub.com.

Open Week takes place from 12-16 July

Mon 12th Single Stroke, Sponsored by Allingham Arms Hotel, Bundornan.

Tue 13th Mixed Foursomes, sponsored by Graham Laird, Ballyshannon.

Wed 14th Singles Stableford, sponsored by Pearse & Rory O’Neill Newsagents, Ballyshannon.

Thur 15th Ladies Open Day, sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

Fri 16th Singles Stroke, sponsored by David Robinson Bundoran GC Professional.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR DIARY

Deirdre Mulligan’s Presdent Day which takes place on Saturday 24th July

Josephine McGurran’s Ladys Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 14th August

Gerald McGloin’s Captains Day which takes place on Saturday 28th August with Playoff on Saturday 4th September

Cruit

SuperValu & Centra: 5/6 - 6 -2021: 1st Mark Curran (24*) 43pts; 2nd Danny McShea (22) 42pts; 3rd John V. Bonner (9*) 41pts; 4th Denis Boyle (18*) 40pts B.O.T; F9 Eugene McGarvey (11*) 23pts B.O.T; B9 Eamon Kelly (12*) 21pts B.O.T. (*Denotes Playing Handicap)

With 100 golfers looking to play every week things are very busy and big thank you to all golfers for time keeping and patience on the course.

Big congratulations to Curran brothers on some excellent scores and to their neighbour Adam O'Brien. Well done lads.

Captain's weekend is coming fast so good luck to Captain Aidan O'Donnell ón 26/27 June.

Cloughaneely

We had a very successful Captain's Drive-In last Saturday. We wish Club Captain Owenie McGee, Lady Captain Sadie Marie Curran and Club President Brian Dolan the very best in 2021.

Results from Friday 9 Hole Comp* CAT 1: Paul Doherty (9) 22pts CAT 2: John McGinley (15) 22pts CAT 3: John McDermott (26) 25pts.

Captains' Drive In Scramble* 1st: Seán Ó'Gallchóir, Denis Finn, Sean McBride & James Doohan - 26.95; 2nd: Francis Boyle, Sean McCrossan, Stephen McCafferty & Seamus McGee - 27; 3rd: Mark McGinley, Fraser Morris, Tony Rodgers & Mary Cox - 28.65 BOT.

*Results from Golfer of the Year 1 - 6/7th June* 1st: Cian McGarvey (4) 42pts 2nd: Ciaran Rodgers (28) 41pts; CAT 1: Dean Gallagher (9) 38pts; CAT 2: Denis Doohan (19) 40pts CAT 3: John McDermott (25) 41pts; Beginner: Shaun McClafferty (27) 35pts.

Great shooting from Cian who had 5 birdies on his way to a 1 under par gross score. Thank you to Thomas from McClafferty's Eurospar Gortahork for their kind sponsorship.

Results from Tues 9 Hole 8th June* CAT 2: JB McCallion (18) 24pts; CAT 3: Dessie Murray (23) 23pts.

This weekend's Singles Stableford is kindly sponsored by Paul Gallagher Fanaboy / Functional Patterns Dublin golfers can play on Saturday or Sunday.

Our Minor League play the second round of the 2020 Minor League Final this Saturday away at Old Tom Morris Rosapenna. We wish Hugo, Kenny and the team the very best in the County Final.

Our 2021 interclub starts this Saturday also vs local neighbours Dunfanaghy Golf Club. We play Jimmy Bruen at 2pm and Pierce Purcell after. Best of luck to all the teams home and away.

Cuireann Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheannfhaola fáilte roimh bhaill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga. Tá na táillí bliantiúla iontach réasúnta. Tá plásóga den scoith ar an chúrsa, bainfidh tú sult agus sásamh as é a imirt agus cuirfear fáilte mhór romhat. Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!

Dunfanaghy Ladies

Last Tuesday the 1st June was our 1st Tuesday competition since the easing of restrictions. Amanda didn’t lose her swing she must have been practising during lockdown. More find scoring on Saturday the 5th June. Nice to see our Hon. Secretary Cheryl and our Lady Vice Jill featuring. Well done to all our winners. This Saturday is a welcome back hamper competition sponsored by our Lady Captain. Good luck to all and play well.

Tuesday results - 1st Amanda Witherow (27) 39 Pts BOT; 2nd Pauline Smyth (27) 39 Pts.

Saturday results: 1st Cheryl Chambers (21) 38 Pts; 2nd Jill McCorkell (24)36 Pts BOT; 3rd Robyn McConnell (16) 36 Pts BOT. Front 9 Paula McCallion(21) 19 Pts; Back 9 Amanda Witherow (26) 20 Pts. Twos: Paula McCallion 17th; Gillian Robinson 17th.