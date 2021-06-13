WATCH: Killybegs man of the match Ryan Cunningham reflects on their opening day win

Ryan Cunningham was outstanding for Killybegs in their opening day win over Glenswilly, notching 2-3.
After the game Peter Campbell got the reaction of the man of the match
