VIDEO: Something near normality as Cloughaneely welcome Ardara to newly-laid Pairc Naomh Fionnan

Reporter:

Alan Foley

With the return of supporters and a return to Pairc Naomh Fionnan following a couple of years squatting at PCC Falcarragh, there was a sense of normality at Cloughaneely yesterday.

Ardara were the visitors and a fine performance from Stefan Boyle earned a draw against the willing hosts, who were driven on by the excellent Jason McGee on the first weekend of the All-County Football League Division 1.

Club chairman Joseph McKelvey and captain Mark Harley spoke to Donegallive. You can watch it here:

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie