VIDEO: Something near normality as Cloughaneely welcome Ardara to newly-laid Pairc Naomh Fionnan

With the return of supporters and a return to Pairc Naomh Fionnan following a couple of years squatting at PCC Falcarragh, there was a sense of normality at Cloughaneely yesterday.

Ardara were the visitors and a fine performance from Stefan Boyle earned a draw against the willing hosts, who were driven on by the excellent Jason McGee on the first weekend of the All-County Football League Division 1.

Club chairman Joseph McKelvey and captain Mark Harley spoke to Donegallive. You can watch it here: