2021 Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic at Bundoran Golf Club a great success

Once again we had a great day at the Aodh Ruadh Golf Classic. The weather could hardly have been better and Bundoran Golf Course served up the perfect challenge. The winners of the prizes were as follows:-

1st prize (Four ball at Ballyliffin Golf Club and four statuettes): Bobby O'Shea, Billy Gavigan, Seamie Granaghan and Dave Ruane 102 points.

2nd prize (Four ball at Rosapenna Golf Club): Malachy Cullen, Thomas Treacy, Sean Treacy and Ollie McGloin - 94 points.

3rd prize (Four golf bags): Aidan Murray, Val Murray, Barry McLaughlin and Paul Hamilton - 94 points.

4th prize (Four ball at Murvagh Golf Club): Marcus McDonald, Francie Martin, Ryan McKinley and Gerard Melaugh - 93 points.

5th prize (Four pairs of golf shoes): Jim Gavigan, Brendan McCauley, John Gavigan and Patsy McCauley - 91 points.

6th prize (Four €50 vouchers for Druids Golf): Eamon Maguire, Colm Maguire, PJ Davey and Aidan McGurran - 91 points.

7th prize (Four golf polo shirts): Kerry Ryan, Niall Murray, David Dolan and Johnny Gethins - 91 points.

8th prize (Four bobble hats): John Magee, Peter Campbell, Gerard Mawn and Aidan McGourty - 89 points.

9th prize (Four golf umbrellas): Eamon Owens, Darragh Owens, Alex Dyer and Paddy Quinn - 89 points.

Men's longest drive was Michael Burke on the 15th to win a bottle of Silkie whiskey.

Ladies' longest drive was Sorcha Begley on the 17th to win a bottle of prosecco.

Men's nearest the pin on the 16th hole went to Kieran McShea with eight foot one inch to win a bottle of Silkie whiskey.

Ladies's nearest the pin on the sixth hole went to Emma McGloin with 20 foot two inches to win a bottle of prosecco.

Speaking after the event, club Chairman William Doogan said, "It was a great day, we had superb weather and the course was in fabulous condition. We had a marvellous event and there are just so many people to thank for helping to make it happen.

"I'll start with Mr Oilman who was our main sponsor. I'd also like to thank all the teams, tee sponsors and to David and his team in the Shop, their support is hugely appreciated.

"Thanks to Terence McShea and Jim Gavigan for doing the cards this evening.

"Finally, thanks also to the tight group of people in the Aodh Ruadh club who helped drive the Classic on."

Players should make contact with William on 087-2799855 to arrange collection of prizes. Pictures from the event will go live on the club's social media channels during the week. PHOTOS BY ANDREA WHELAN