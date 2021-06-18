Watch: Horgan on spot-kick: 'If that's a penalty then there's going to be 10 penalties in every game'

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan felt an early penalty decision given against his team in what turned into a 2-1 loss at the hands of Derry City tonight was harsh.

Referee Neil Doyle pointed to the spot after Ethan Boyle's push on David Parkhouse after only eight minutes and Will Patching scored the first of his two goals on the night.

Horgan caught up with Diarmaid Doherty afterwards ...