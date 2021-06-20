WATCH: Aodh Ruadh sharpshooter Philip Patton relishing the chance to challenge the bigger teams

Aodh Ruadh had too much firepower for Glenfin today in Munday's Field with Philip Patton, Nathan Boyle, Shane McGrath, Darren Drummond and Oisin Rooney strong up front.
After the game Peter Campbell got the reaction from Philip Patton
