WATCH: GAA Handball President launches Handball 'Summer Series 2021' in Ballyshannon

GAA Handball are launching their "Summer Series 2021" campaign, which aims to increase the visibility of the sport via a series of outdoor events throughout the summer and they were in Ballyshannon yesterday as part of the launch.

GAA Handball President Dessie Keegan and National Development Officer Darragh Daly attended the launch, alongside members of the local Handball Club.

A Kids coaching session began at 3pm, followed by a Doubles Tournament at 4pm. A Taster Session for Beginners then rounds of the day from 6pm - 7pm.

The "Summer Series 2021" is a promotional and development campaign to help increase the visibility of Handball back in the public's eye, and for Handballers to have some fun and enjoy the game we have been deprived of for so long this past year.

As a primarily indoor sport, Handball can often go unseen to the general public, and unfortunately this has been even further emphasised during the pandemic. But now we are calling on all Handball Clubs and the entire Handballing community to come together and showcase our brilliant sport through a series of local and national led outdoor events.

"We understand that certain Covid-19 restrictions are still in play, but there is still lots we can do as our sport recovers from its enforced closure. GAA Handball's full time staff will be on hand to provide help and advice as best they can, but we also need buy in and support from you, our members and lifeblood....so let's get to it together!"

Further information on the Summer Series can be had on the following link: https://www.gaahandball.ie/news/gaa-handball-launch-summer-series-2021

SEE THURSDAY'S DONEGAL DEMOCRAT FOR FULL REPORT