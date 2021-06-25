WATCH: All the pictures and news from Golf Clubs around Donegal

Donegal GC (Murvagh)

07/06/2021 Bank Holiday Monday Club Competition - Winner: Kevin Sinclair (23) 43 points; 2nd: Stephen O’Sullivan (14) 38 points; 3rd: David Connellan (-01) 37 points (B.O.T.) Gross: Joyce McMullin (07) 30 points

12/13 June 2021 - E & J Oil (Singles V Par): Winner: Fergus Towey (14) 4 up (B.O.T.); 2nd: John Histon (22) 4 up; 3rd: Joey O’Hara (12) 3 up; 4th: John Joe Travers (10) 2 up; Gross: Oliver Plunkett (05) 4 down

16 June 2021: Wednesday Open, Stableford -Whites: Winner: Michael McGarvey (15) 37 pts (B.O.T.); 2nd: Mervyn Walker (15) 37 pts; 3rd: Lorcan Donnellan (09) 36 pts; 4th: Kevin Sinclair (19) 35 pts; Gross: Shaun Meehan (03) 28 pts

19 June 2021: Sponsored by Eddie Walsh & Sons Meats: Winner: Brendan McDermott (10) 40 pts; 2nd: Brian CL Gallagher (32) 39 pts (B.O.T.); 3rd: Kevin Sinclair (19) 39pts; 4th: Eugene Griffin (16) 38 pts; Gross: Darren Rafferty (02) 31 pts.

Dunfanaghy

Another mixed weekend for Dunfanaghy teams in the inter-club competitions. The young guns who make up the Fred Daly team had a very impressive win against Rathmore GC from Portrush. Unfortunately, the Mixed Foursomes suffered defeat at the hands of Strabane GC.

Gents Club Stableford, Sunday 20th June: 1st Lucas Wood (10) 40 pts; 2nd Daniel Rutland (10) 39 pts; Gross: Sean Quinn (11) 27 pts; 3rd Michael Kelly (12) 36 pts; Front Nine: Derek Porter (13) 19 pts; Back Nine: Paul Burton (10) 21 pts

Gents Open Stableford, Saturday 19th June: 1st David Tease (12) 42 pts; 2nd Pauric Dunleavy (7) 40 pts; Gross: Graham Cummings (8) 30 pts; 3rd Oliver Brown (16) 39 pts; Front Nine: Gerry McGreevy (9) 20 pts BOT; Back Nine: Brian Fitzpatrick (10) P'Marnock 21 pts BOT

Gents Open Stableford, Wednesday 16th June: 1st Nigel Nixon (18) 38 pts; 2nd David Tease (13) 37 pts; Gross: Bob McElhinney (5) 29 pts; 3rd Gerard Dunleavy (12) 34 pts; Front Nine: Eugene Gallagher (15) 18 pts BOT; Back Nine: Paul Smyth (12) 18 pts

Rosapenna

Gents Competition Results: The Resort Gents Singles played over the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday the 19th of June was won by Paul Duncan (6.0) with 41pts*, and the runner up was Brendan McGee (16.9) with 40pts* bot. The gross prize went to Micheal Bradley (2.4) with 31 gross pts*. Third prize went to Kieran Davis (20.9) with 41pts*. The front nine winner was Jon Wilson (18.1) with 22pts, and the back nine winner was John Doran Jnr (5.9) with 20pts* bot. Twos - John Doran Jnr, Denis Boyce, Brian Kelly, Peter McBride Jnr & Paul Hughes. Entries - 47pax.

The Gents Singles on Sunday the 13th played over the Old Tom Morris Links was won by Brendan Roache (7.1) with 44pts*, the runner up was Seamus Gallagher (21.9) with 43pts. The gross prize went to Enda Kennedy (1.8) with 37 gross pts*. Third prize went to Peadar Boyce (9.4) with 41pts*. The front nine winner was Patrick Doherty (18.3) with 22pts*, and the back nine winner was Sean Boyce (4.6) with 23pts* bot. Twos - Paul Duncan, Patrick Doherty, Michael Gallagher Jnr, Conor McMenamin, Sean Boyce, Martin McDermott & Enda Kennedy (x2). Entries - 57pax.

*Played from the blue tee in the multi-tee competition receiving two additional strokes (difference in the course rating between the blue tees & white tees) to your playing handicap.

Saturday Golf: All ladies will book their Saturday competitions tee times via the competitions section of the BRS App, all available times will be bookable via the App. No additional tee times will be available over the phone or via the Golf Shop. Through the summer months there will be a Saturday Singles (Multi Tee format - Blue or White tees) on the Sandy Hills Links for Gents, open to members & their guests only. The entry fee will be €10.00 per member & €50.00 per guest to include the two's competition. This will also be bookable via the competitions section of the BRS App.

Course Notice: All members are required to book tee times for the Old Tom Morris Links via the BRS App. If you are on the course you must be on the tee sheet. NO PLACING - Play the balls as it lies.

Club Matchplay 2021: Both the Singles & Doubles matchplay draws have been made and were circulated via the weekly Club Notes on Monday, there is also a hard copy displayed on the members notice board. The deadline for round one in both competitions is Monday July 19th, there will be no extensions. Both parties are encouraged to get in touch ASAP to arrange same, it is not solely the responsibility of the player(s) on the top of the draw.

Rosapenna Ladies

Lots of golfing activity in Rosapenna over the weekend and the ‘Play in Pink’ competition was sponsored by Hazel Russell with all proceeds in aid of the National Breast Cancer Research Institute. Sun was shining, pink outfits galore and scoring was once again brilliant with Sharon Bradley (42) gradually reducing her handicap and returning 39 points and on this occasion, was closely followed by recent newcomer (46) in runner up spot with 38 points just beating Suzanne Gallagher (27) on break of tie.

Nines winners were Dympna Kelly (23) with 19 points and Sheila Breen (12) with 20 points. Well done ladies. Many thanks to everyone who made the effort to dress in pink on Saturday and sincere thanks to both ladies and gents for the generous contributions when almost €500 was raised for the charity.

The 9 hole competition winner on Saturday was Marjorie Morrison with 16 points and Siobhan McMenamin was runner up with 10 points and it’s wonderful to see so many out competing in our weekly competitions.

Next Saturday’s competition will be stroke on the Old Tom Morris course with a 9 hole stableFord competition after 3pm, with all Tee times bookable via the BRS system only in allocated competition slots. Ladies are also reminded to ensure that all competition cards are fully completed with the requisite 6 items of information, as otherwise they will be invalid for the competition, but the will still hold for handicap purposes.

Sunday dawned bright and sunny once again when 6 ladies travelled to Ballycastle to participate in the second round of the Revive Active All Ireland ladies Four ball, North section having received a bye in the first round, while 4 ladies played at home in Rosapenna. The away team members unfortunately failed to secure any matches where all pairings were narrowly defeated, while the home teams secured better results, but nevertheless the outcome was in favour of Ballycastle who now proceed to play the winners of the Cushendall V Larne match. Thanks to team members for giving of their time to participate in the event and good luck to the team on Thursday who take on Fintona in the Ulster Minor Cup challenge.

June

Wednesday 23rd - Shop Sweep

Saturday 26th - Gents Singles SHL (Members & Guests)

Sunday 27th - Gents Singles

Cruit

We had good turnout over weekend with super scoring on Saturday. We'll done to Martin Doherty on super score, but let's spare thot for Pat Loughnane, Martin Greene and Chris Walsh who had three super scores aswell.

Cembrit Ireland (19/20th June 2021): 1st Martin Doherty (14*) 46pts; 2nd Pat Loughnane (13*) 45pts; 3rd Martin Greene (28*) 44pts BOT; 4th Chris Walsh (9*) 44pts; F9 Charlie Gallagher (19*) 21pts; B9 Val Quinn (13*) 24pts. (*denotes Playing Handicap)

Congratulations to all the prizewinners, and thank you for your continued support.

On team front it's well done to Eugene McGonagle and his Pierce Purcell team on getting through another round.

Keeping the flag flying for Cruit too is our Ulster Cup team, well done lads.

But this weekend the whole story is Captains' weekend, where over hundred golfers try on Saturday to make cut for Top 40 scores on Sunday.

Our young golfers are making big in roads this year in prizes, but I wouldn't like to tip any of them for lifting 1st prize over two very hard pressure days.

When you talk about the Boyles in our club you always think, Dónal and Michael, but I would also throw in Brendan this year.

Bonners are well represented too, and to help out Derek and Keith you got Vincent back in top form.

Honestly we got so so so many dark horses this year I could name so many.

But I won't name any of dark horses, I will just stick my neck out and name most improved golfer in our club over last couple years, Pete Duffy, to feature high on prize list.

Good Luck to all golfers, and a happy enjoyable weekend to our Captain Aidan O'Donnell and his lovely wife Síle.

Letterkenny Ladies

Letterkenny Open Week 2021 kick started for the ladies on Tuesday 15th June with an open competition sponsored by Paul Reynolds Property Partners. Marian O'Sullivan (10) showed impressive form with an amazing score of 41 points, shooting 1 birdie and 12 pars. Mary McNulty (45) also took advantage of the mornings dry weather and finished second with 39 points. Veronica McAteer (15) carded 36 points to finish third and fourth place went to Marian Keating (24) with 35 points BOT. Four 2s were recorded on the day Marian O'Sullivan on the 5th hole, Ruth Dempsey on the 8th hole, Elen Russell on the 13th hole and Margo Birmingham on the 16th hole.

The second open ladies competition took place in Letterkenny on Thursday 17th June kindly sponsored by Paul and Elain Taylor. With yet another day of high scores Anne Condon (26) came out on top finishing first with aa tremendous 42 points. Catherine Cook-Harkin (29) followed closely, finishing second with 40 points. Continuing her weeks winning streak (9) took the gross prize with 27 gross points. Celine Markey (19) carded 37 points to take the honours for third place and Birdie Gildea (36) finished in fourth place with 36 points BOT. Front nine went to Bridget McClafferty (34) with 22 points and back nine went to Lady Captain Eugenia Moran (43) with 20 points. Aillen McGlynn (15) took the visitors prize with a solid 33 points. 2s on the day were scored by Celine Markey (5th) and Katrina Rainey (8th). A huge congratulations to all prize winners of Letterkenny Open Week 2021.

The second leg of the Maire O'Donnell 2020 final was held in Letterkenny on Sunday 20th June, where under the guidance of Team Captain Cynthia Fuery, the team took on Portsalon. On a fabulous day for golf, Letterkenny secured 2 matches and 2 half matches which was enough to secure the title of Maire O'Donnell 2020 winners, for the first time since 2007. Well done to everyone on the panel it was a great team effort. A warm thank you is extended to the loyal supporters on the day and also to Noreen and the team in Hunter's Bar and Grill for the excellent food and service during the team meal.

There will be more matches in Letterkenny this weekend when Letterkenny Junior Cup team take on Greenisland with 3 matches playing away and 2 matches playing at home. Good luck to team captain Anne and the Junior Cup team. The Revive Active Team are also set to take on Carrickfergus with 3 matches away and 2 matches at home. Good luck to team captain Monica and team. There will be plenty of golf on display for spectators in Barnhill this weekend. Wishing all players good luck!

Gaoth Dobhair

The Patrick Gallagher Coaches sponsored competition at the weekend was won by one of our new members Charlie Boyle Jun (22) with a great score of 63 nett. Second place went to another one of those newcomers Conor Mac Phaidín (31) with 66 nett and third place went to a man who has been featuring a lot recently John P Diver (28) with 67 on a break of tie. The best gross went to Liam Mc Kinley (11) with 79. The nines went to Martin Kelly (16) and Owenie Ferry (29) with 34 and 32 respectively. Míle buíochas le Patrick Gallagher Coaches as urraíocht a dhéanamh ar an chomórtas i mBliana arís.

Last week's Seniors was won by the evergreen Tony Gallagher who changed his colours for a few days and won with a great score of 43 points. Perhaps he will keep the Blue flag flying for the rest of the year for some other team in Blue.. Second place went to James Tiger Sweeney with 37 pts and third went to P J Doherty with 35 points. The seniors competition continue every Tuesday and Thursday and is Open to Members and visitors .

Our Pierce Purcell team under the Captaincy of Padraig Gallagher won their two home matches against Ballycastle GC. Pól Mac Cumhaill and Eoghan Gillespie won their match 2&1 and Owenie Gallagher and Micheál Óg Ó Dochartaigh won theirs by 3&1.The rest is now up to those travelling to Ballycastle next Sunday for the 3 away matches. We wish them all the best.

Our Senior Cup team under the Captaincy of Cathal Óg Ó Gallchóir, faced up to a very strong Northwest GC team last Saturday in a home match. Having only secured one one match from 3 at home courtesy of Michael O Dwyer it was looking ominous. However theÓ Gallchoir brothers battled strongly in Lisfannon. Cathal won his match 3&2 and Hugh went to 19th. Alas it was not to be. We congratulate them on a very fine performance.

Cathal Óg was once again the Captain of the Barton Shield team as they faced up to City of Belfast GC. All four players representing the club were invoved in the Senior Cup on Saturday and had no time to feel sorry for themselves. Fair play to them they did not let that near miss affect them.The home pairing of Michael O Dwyer and Hugh ó Gallchóir won on the 18th and the away pairing of Cathal Óg and Cian Ó Fearraigh winning 2 up. We wish them well in the next round, where they will play either Ballybofey & Stranorlar or Antrim GC.

This weekends competition is Sinle Stableford and will be sponsored by SIOPA MHICÍ.

Golf Óige continues every Sunday from 4 pm.

Portsalon

Matchplay Draws: The draws for the 2021 Club Matchplay Singles and Doubles tournaments have now been completed. All players registered should have received their pairings via email and the full draw details, along with associated cut off dates, are available on the BRS app. Alternatively, call the shop with any queries on 074 91 59459.

Hitting the Fairways on Highland Radio: The most recent edition of Sean Quinn's 'Hitting the Fairways' on Highland Radio was focused on youth golf and two of the participants were Portsalon players – Ciaran McCormick and Cian Page. Links to the programme are on the Highland Radio website/social channels and via the Portsalon Facebook page. The boys spoke extensively to Sean about their experiences in learning the game of golf and about the challenges of honing their skills from mid-range handicaps to now competing off five and three respectively. Both Ciaran and Cian spoke remarkably well and their interview is well worth a listen.

John Sweeney Memorial: The John Sweeney Memorial Trophy takes place on Saturday 3rd July. The event is stroke play and time sheet is now open.

Open Week 2021: Portsalon's 2021 Open Week is scheduled for July 7th -14th. Full details of Open Week will be published in due course.

Longest Day Golf Challenge in memory of Aidan Langan

Many of our members will have fond memories of Aidan Langan, a proud Portsalon member for many long years prior to his sad and premature passing.

This Friday, Aidan's son Jack is joined by three friends to take on the Macmillan Cancer Support 'Longest Day Golf Challenge' here in Portsalon. The lads will be attempting to complete 72 holes on the day and are raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in doing so.

The Langans have reserved the first tee from 2.00pm-2.40pm and would like to invite any Portsalon members wishing to come and play a few holes to do so around then – maybe even offering some encouragement to the 'marathon men' while they are out on the course!

They'll also be having some outside the clubhouse and, again, would welcome any members to come along and join them. You can find out more about the Longest Day Golf Challenge on this link - https://longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/inmemoryofaidanlangan

Gents Stableford – Wednesday 17th June: Winner: Jack Friel (12) – 45 points; Runner-up: Ultan McGettigan (17) – 44 pts; Gross: Ryan McGettigan (3) – 33 gross pts; Third: Patrick McColgan (20) – 39 pts

Gents Stableford – Saturday 19th June: Winner: Paul Armstrong Jr (14) – 42 pts; Runner-up: Paul Travers (16) – 38 pts BOT; Gross: Cian Harkin (+1) – 39 gross pts; Third: Pascal Cullen (6) – 38 pts

Gents Stableford – Sunday 20th June: Winner: Russell Porter (22) – 41 pts; Runner-up: Dean Shields (19) – 40 pts; Gross: Sean Hensey (6) – 28 gross pts; Third: Gerard Duffy (14) – 38 pts.

Portsalon Ladies

Maire O'Donnell Final 2020: Portsalon had it all to play on for Sunday afternoon and were determined to put it up to the Letterkenny side, who held a 3/2 advantage from the first leg.

Putting the disappointment of the home leg behind them, it was a thrilling final leg held in Letterkenny, played in near perfect conditions, it provided for some great spectator golf as both clubs battled it out for the 2020 Maire O’Donnell Trophy.

Portsalon claimed the first match and Letterkenny the fourth and, while the second and third matches went on to the 18th green, the fifth pairing was battling it out on the course.

The testing 18th green added to the excitement for the many spectators. While the third match had to contend with a share of the spoils, it was only when the final putt by the fourth pairing went in for another halved match did they discover that Letterkenny had won the fifth and final match to claim the 2020 Maire O’Donnell Trophy.

Lady Captain and Team Captain, Iris Condron, congratulated her team of Claire McGonagle, Pamela Clinton McDermott, Deirdre O’Toole, Claire Ferry, Aedeen Conway, Marion Overend, Sarah Nicholl, Deirdre Hensey, Mary Barrett, Vera Kearney and Karen McGlinchey for their participation, determination and for the sporting spirit in which they played had shone throughout the tournament and while it didn’t go their way this time, she was proud of each player.

She congratulated Team Captain, Cynthia Furey and her team on winning the trophy and Lady Captain Eugenia and the Barnhill club for their hospitality.

Finally she expressed her thanks to Darragh McGowan, and the Committee for their dedication and organisation of the Maire O’Donnell Trophy, she also expressed her condolences on behalf of the Club on the recent passing of Ita Cleary, a stalwart and great advocate for the promotion of women's golf in Donegal. Ar dheis De go raibh a hanam.

Mae Blaney takes first: Congratulations to Mae Blaney, who carded a fine 38 points to take first prize in the Members competition on Sunday past. Anne McDonnell was runner-up with 36 points. Well done, ladies.

Dates for your diaries: The Members Competition Sunday 27th June (alternative day is Friday 25th June). June Monthly (ongoing). Portsalon's Open Week July 7th -14th Ladies Open days Friday 9th July and Sunday 11th July, more details on Open week to follow shortly.

Mr Captain's Day 24th July, Lady Captains Day 14th August, and Mr Presidents Day 28th August.

The timesheet will now go live seven-days in advance at 6pm each evening and you must be booked in online before arriving at the club. Members are reminded to BOOK the timesheet, Register at the Club shop on arrival and RETURN their completed cards to the Ladies locker room.

Cloughaneely

Congratulations to our Donegal League Team on winning the County Title last Saturday evening. A fantastic achievement for our small 9 hole golf club in the Donegal Gaeltacht. Due to covid restrictions the 2020 Final was delayed.

We met another 9 hole club Buncrana GC in the final. The match was played at a neutral venue - the magnificent Portsalon Golf Club. The golf course was in beautiful condition - excellent fairways, some new tee boxes, sodding and the ongoing work and upgrades were evident to be seen. The overall presentation and definition of the golf course was second to none well done to all. Credit due to Manager Daragh Lyons, Head Greenkeeper Johnny Shields and his team. Thank you to Tony Carr and the Donegal County Golf Committee for organising and continuing to promote matchplay competitions in County Donegal.

Cian and Mark led from the front with birdies from Cian at holes, 3, 4, 8 and 11. Despite a nervy drive off the first, some fine short game work from Mark kept the Buncrana pair at bay on the way to a 4&3 win.

Phelim McGeady produced the goods in match two with three wonderful birdies around the turn. Steady golf by both Phelim & Sean led to a 2&1 win. Dean and Paul birdied 3 of the first 4 holes for a fast start and played super golf to win 5&3. Gerry and Francis were 5 up early but a strong come back from the Buncrana team meant a tight finish with pressure on the 17th.

John and Conor were 4 down early and did well to get back to 2 down with 3 holes left. Well done to Manager Hugo Cannon and all the panel. Big John has been playing golf for over 50 years and this was his first Donegal League title to the amazement of many!

Cloughaneely GC also won the Donegal Junior Scratch Matchplay in September 2020, but to couple it now with the prestigious Donegal League the hardest competition to win in the County. A super feat! Éacht ar doigh. Maith sibh uilig.

RESULTS UPDATE: 9 Hole 17/18th June: CAT 1: Seán Ó'Gallchóir (7) 23pts CAT 3: Kenny MacPherson (27) 18pts.

GOTY 2 - 19/20th June: 1st: Ciaran Rodgers (24) 42pts 2nd: Fergal Kilfeather (14) 41pts CAT 1: Peadar Curran (9) 36pts BOT CAT 2: Brian McGee (15) 37pts CAT 3: Patsy McVicar (30) 39pts Beginner: Michéal McHugh (29) 28pts.

We are running a 9 hole fundraiser in aid of Donegal Hospice this Thursday 24th and Friday 25th June. We agreed with the Ladies Club that all entries / donations over both days go to Donegal Hospice. Re-entry allowed.

This weekend's singles stableford is sponsored by Head Greenkeeper Philip McGeady play Saturday or Sunday.

Our 2021 Golf Open Week runs from Friday 9th to Sunday 18th July, more details to follow. Thank you to all our generous sponsors for their continued support. Cuireann Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheannfhaola fáilte roimh bhaill úra - fir, mná agus daoine óga. Tá na táillí bliantiúla iontach réasúnta. Beidh fáilte romhat chuig Cumann Gailf Chloich Cheann Fhaola! Bígí slán agus bígí maith dá chéile!

Letterkenny

Sunday 20th June was a very busy day at Letterkenny Golf Club we had the final day of our Open which was sponsored by Global Tiles & Bathrooms.

Three interclub matches were also played Letterkenny beat Balmoral in the Mens Senior Cup where the Captain Jaimie Foley secured the win on the 18th green.

Letterkenny played in the Pierce Purcell against Moyola. This was also a very competitive match where Letterkenny won their 3 matches at home to win overall.

The Ladies completed a competition which was postponed from last year (MOD) against Portsalon where Letterkenny Ladies were victorious.

Congrats to Charlie McLoughlin on a hole in one on the 13th Sunday 20/06/21.

Evolve Menswear Open - played on Wednesday June 16th: James McMonagle won with 1 birdie and 1 par beating Eugene McKeever by 3 points. 1st - James McMonagle with 46 pts; 2nd - Eugene McKeever with 43 pts; 3rd - Jamie Foley with 42 pts

Men's Open Week - Brian McCormack Sports- played on Friday June 18th: Noel Duggan won with 8 pars beating Kirk O'Donnell in a card playoff. 1st - Noel Duggan with 42 pts (BOT); 2nd - Kirk O'Donnell with 42 pts; 3rd - Henry O'Brien with 41 pts.

Four Lanterns 4BBB - Blue Tees - played on Saturday June 19th: P. McGowan / C. Bradley won division 1. 1st - P. McGowan / C. Bradley with 47 pts; 2nd - T. Duffy / E. McGlinchey WITH 46 pts (BOT); 3rd - K. Dempsey / T. Dempsey with 46 pts

Global Tiles Open - Blue Tees - played on Sunday June 20th: Michael McHugh won with 7 pars beating Paul Carlin by 1 point. 1st - Michael McHugh with 41 pts; 2nd - Paul Carlin with 40 pts (BOT); 3rd - Yuel Tease with 40 pts