WATCH: Aodh Ruadh's Niall Murray gives reaction after his side's big win over Milford

Aodh Ruadh got a big win when they overcame Milford in Munday's Field. They had to dig deep in the final minutes to eke out a winner while Milford failed to take their chances.
Half-back Niall Murray chipped in with two first half points and after the game he spoke to to Peter Campbell
