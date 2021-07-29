Search our Archive

29/07/2021

WATCH: See pictures and results from President's Day at Bundoran Golf Club

PICTURES BY TARALOUISE MCCAUGHEY

Bundoran Golf Club President Deirdre Mulligan hosted a very successful President's Day at the club on Saturday last.
Blessed with glorious sunshine, there was a huge turnout and scoring was high.
The full results were:
1st Joseph Stapleton 45pts was also winner of the President’s Cup,
2nd Brendan McGowan 44pts (BoT),
3rd Gerry McNulty 44pts.
Gross prize was won by Michael McCaughey Jr with 37pts.
Senior’s prize was won by Dan McLernon 43pts.
Front Nine prize was by Michael Condron 23pts (BoT).
Back Nine prize was by Paul Gallagher 26pts.

