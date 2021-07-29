WATCH: All the pictures and results from Donegal Golf Club, Murvagh's first Junior Session of season

This year has seen massive numbers turn out on both Monday & Friday evenings for Donegal Golf Club Murvagh's Junior Academy, with over 60 enthusiastic kids learning the game of golf over the 2 nights.
The hard working Junior Committee, led by Convenor Rena Brogan & Club Pro Leslie Robinson, includes Sean Martin, Mary B Meehan, Martin Carr, Tommy Geraghty, Joan Thomas, Seamus Faulkner, Shaun Meehan, Tom Geraghty, John Neary, Darren McDaid
Stephen Bell, Barry Kennedy, Diarmuid Mc Gettigan.
On Monday 19th July. some of these children got their first taste of competitive golf
With the sun shining, these eager young golfers set about either playing 3 holes on the course or, for the younger beginners, 3 holes at the bottom of the range. There was a fantastic display of golf on the night, with some wonderful swings on show and definitely plenty of potential from all for the future.
The winners were as follows
Category 1: Erin Neary; Category 2: Kyle Brennan ; Category 3: Laura Quinn; Category 4: Faye Caldwell; Category 5: Simon Kundig; Category 6: Darragh Smith; Category 7: Rosin Cassidy . Teh winners were presented with their prizes by DGC Murvaghs Lady Captain Anne Murray.
There is a full program of Junior Academy lesson's ahead for the rest of the Summer, along with more competition evenings for both the Monday & Friday evening groups, from 5.30pm.
