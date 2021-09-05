WATCH: St Catherine's joint manager Shaun Kelly happy with his team after another win in Brian McCormick Cup

Joint manager of St Catherine's Shaun Kelly was very happy with his side's win over Dunkineely Celtic in the Brian McCormick Cup and also the way his side are preparing for the league proper in a few weeks' time.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after today's win at Emerald Park
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.