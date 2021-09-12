WATCH: Ardara's Paddy McGrath thankful that his side came out on right side of tight game

Ardara had to call on Paddy McGrath in the second half as they battled for a win against Bundoran in Pearse Park. McGrath had picked up an injury during the week and was held in reserve and he was happy that his side got over the line in the end.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.