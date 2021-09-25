WATCH: Bundoran's Dara Hoey very happy with team performance in win over Killybegs

Bundoran got their first win of the Michael Murphy SFC against Killybegs and full-forward Dara Hoey was happy with the way his side played despite being short quite a number of regulars. Hoey says manager Cathal Corey has been handed a good headache for next week.
He was speaking to Peter Campbell after the game
The man left Letterkenny University Hospital after being encouraged to do so by anti-vaccination campaigners
