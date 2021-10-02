WATCH: Naomh Conaill joint captains Ronan Breslin and Eoin Boyle after their side's win in C final

Watch the reaction of Naomh Conaill joint captains Ronan Breslin and Eoin Boyle, who scored 1-3 in a man of the match performance to win the Donegal C Championship final against MacCumhaill's in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny
They were speaking to Tom Comack after the game
