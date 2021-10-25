WATCH: St Naul's joint captain and man of the match Conor Campbell on winning Donegal minor title

With a magnificent performance and 3-3 to his name, Conor Campbell helped St Naul's to a minor title in O'Donnell Park, Letterkenny today with victory over Naomh Padraig, Muff.
After the game Peter Campbell caught up with Conor
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.