WATCH: St Naul's manager Peter Mogan after his side won Donegal minor title

There was a strong Mogan input to St Naul's victory in the Division 2 minor final in O'Donnell Park against N Padraig, Muff.
Peter Mogan snr was manager with Peadar as a mentor, while Oisin played his part at centre-half-back.
And there is another Mogan, Cian, waiting in the wings.
Peter Campbell got the thoughts of Peter Mogan after the game
