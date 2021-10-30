WATCH: Pettigo's Donegal centre half-back Kevin Kane happy to win All-Ireland Masters

Pettigo's Kevin Kane was a rock at the centre of the Donegal Masters defence as they overcame Westmeath in Bawnboy, Co Cavan. Kane was playing in his first year with the Masters.
After the game he gave his reaction to Peter Campbell
