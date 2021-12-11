WATCH: Downings' matchwinner Gary Bán McClafferty relishing the chance of Ulster final appearance

It took the experience of veteran Gary Bán Gallagher to get Downings over the line against Sean McDermott's of Monaghan in the Ulster semi-final in Ederney. McClafferty struck for two points at a vital time as the Donegal champions reached a first ever Ulster final.
After the game Peter Campbell got the reaction of the Downings' man
