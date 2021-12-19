WATCH: Downings' manager Kevin Gallagher gives reaction after Ulster final defeat

Downings' bid to win an Ulster Junior Championship came unstuck in the final today at Clones, where they met a very good Denn side from Cavan.
Seven points separated the sides at the end and the Cavan champions were full value for their win.
After the game Peter Campbell got the views of Downings' manager, Kevin Cookie Gallagher
