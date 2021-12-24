WATCH: De La Salle, Ballyshannon's McLarnon win in 1996 in pictures

25 years ago in 1996 De La Salle, Ballyshannon won their second ever McLarnon Cup when they defeated St Eunan's 1-12 to 0-12 in the final in MacCumhaill Park.
They went on to win the All-Ireland semi-final before losing out to Claremorris in the final.
The team have a reunion this coming Sunday (St Stephen's Day) at 1 pm.
See our slide show of pictures from all three games from 1996.
Full report on reunion plus pics in Donegal Democrat on Tuesday and Thursday of next week
The presentation of a cheque for £2,000 by Maguire Fuels, Belleek to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.