WATCH: The people of a Donegal community roll their sleeves up and help prepare food and supplies for the homeless in Dublin

There has been a great response to an initiative by the community of Creeslough to raise money and donate vital items to the homeless in the capital.

This year, the organisers focused on collecting items for babies and children that are homeless.

Father John Joe Duffy who is co-ordinating the campaign said more and more mothers and babies are finding themselves homeless and it is important that we help, and continue to help those who are in need of our assistance.

The group have also asked that people donate, where possible, gloves, hats, scarves and thermals.

The number of individuals and families who find themselves homeless on the streets of the capital has increased and these people are in dire need.

Over the course of the cold and frosty weekend, while most of us were out doing out Christmas shopping. volunteers spent long hours at St Michael's Church in Creeslough helping to sort and pack boxes.

The donated goods and money will be sent in vans to Brother Kevin’s Capuchin Day Centre. The centre helps to feed the homeless of Dublin on a daily basis.

Brother Kevin shares a strong affinity with Donegal and he would like to thank all those who have donated and helped in Donegal.



Humbled

He said he feels humbled and is eternally grateful to the many people who have reached out to help those who attend the centre. He assures everyone of his continued prayers.

Ards Friary and the people of Donegal hold a very special place in his heart.

The Capuchin Day Centre in Dublin continues to feed around 1,000 people per day and there is a growing number of mothers with babies, young children and senior citizens sadly availing of this service.

Other items that are badly needed are toiletries and food.

Father Duffy said vans of non-perishable foods, such as, cereals and jams, will be sent to Dublin to deliver the vital supplies.

He thanked all those who helped and continue to help the initiative.

He said the response has been heartwarming and generous from people at home and abroad.

He said he will happily accept donations and pledges for this worthy cause and has urged people to continue to contact him.

The Creeslough-based curate said people can also contact the centre in Dublin to pledge their donations.

Seriously folks, lets give some love to Brother Kevin's Capuchin Centre. Walking the walk. Donate online: https://t.co/vvAsLAJx4x #Ophelia pic.twitter.com/h5ti4n7P41 — Ruairí McKiernan (@ruairimckiernan) October 16, 2017



“I would like to thank everyone who helped collect, box, donated, pledged and supported us or helped in any way. It is truly humbling to witness the generosity of the people of this community, county and further afield,” he said.

As weather conditions worsen - it is more important than ever to help the homeless in the capital.

He urged anyone who may have items that they would like to donate to contact him.