WATCH: Christmas message from the Donegal Gaeltacht

Local clergy from different denominations came together to bring a Christmas Message from the Donegal Gaeltacht.

The wonderfully produced video was put on social media and seen all around the world.

Considerable time and effort went into making what is a very high quality production with a powerful message in these difficult times. Those featured include Rev. James Gillespie, Rev. Robert Wray, Rev. Pat Ward, Rev. John Boyce, Canon Michael Herrity, Rev. Nigel O'Gallchoir, Rev. David Skuce, Rev. Adrian Gavigan, Rev. Aodhan Cannon, Rev Brian O'Fearraigh, Rev. Liz Fitzgerald, and Rev. Sean O'Gallchoir.