WATCH: Christmas message from the Donegal Gaeltacht

Contact
Local clergy from different denominations came together to bring a Christmas Message from the Donegal Gaeltacht.
The wonderfully produced video was put on social media and seen all around the world.
Considerable time and effort went into making what is a very high quality production with a powerful message in these difficult times. Those featured include Rev. James Gillespie, Rev. Robert Wray, Rev. Pat Ward, Rev. John Boyce, Canon Michael Herrity, Rev. Nigel O'Gallchoir, Rev. David Skuce, Rev. Adrian Gavigan, Rev. Aodhan Cannon, Rev Brian O'Fearraigh, Rev. Liz Fitzgerald, and Rev. Sean O'Gallchoir.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
The Health Service Executive CEO Paul Reid warned that vulnerable groups need to be on their highest guard
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.